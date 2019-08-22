URBANA — Casey Washington made a good impression on the Illinois football coaching staff when they saw the Round Rock, Texas, native at a camp last summer. All the things the Illini coaches liked then about the Texan wide receiver — Washington’s hands, ball skills, body control and combination of quickness and strength — have been on full display this month.
Wide receiver was as open a competition as any position battle for Illinois. Washington has taken full advantage, as the Illini move to just nine days remaining before their Aug. 31 season opener against Akron.
“We loved Casey whenever we recruited him out of high school and went down and watched the camp in Texas,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “What he’s doing here is what he did down there. He competes. He’s got really good ball skills. He catches the ball. He’s a football player.
“He understands how to run routes, and he understands how to get open. Now, he’s still learning our terminology and assignments and stuff, but super excited about Casey. Casey’s going to be a really good football player for us. Probably this year.”
Illinois was Washington’s first Power 5 offer last summer. Kansas was close behind, but the connection Washington built with Illini wide receivers coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker — and the fact Illinois was on board first — made a difference in what turned out to be a quick commitment.
“It means a lot,” Washington said. “When you’re going through the recruiting process, it’s kind of a numbers game. The stars kind of mean something, but for Stoker, it was about me being a football player and how good I was at competing.”
Washington was considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN and a two-star by Rivals. His other offers included Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist, South Alabama, Tulane and UTSA. After committing to Illinois, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver caught 42 passes for 565 yards and five touchdowns as a senior at Pflugerville High School in 2018.
Hayes-Stoker said the production level Washington has shown in training camp hasn’t surprised him. He knew Washington could help Illinois a year ago seeing him as a rising high school senior.
“He’s a competitor,” Hayes-Stoker said. “He’s had flash plays where he really shows up, but what I’m looking for is the consistency in knowing and understanding coverages, leverages.
“How to run a route versus this leverage. How to run a route versus this coverage. He’s got to learn all that. It’s new to him, but the athletic ability is there.”
Washington’s “flash” plays in training camp have included some one-handed snags. It’s something the Illini wide receivers work on both in specific drills during practice and then also in their own time.
“I might get in trouble for this one,” Washington said when asked about who had the best one-handed catches. “Trevon Sidney and Caleb Griffin, our kicker, have some pretty good hands. We’re all in that contest when it comes to one-handed grabs. It’s fun competing with those guys.”
Illinois’ receivers have struggled holding onto the ball the past few seasons. Drops have been an issue, but Washington has shown the ability to make plays and hold on to the ball in camp. Still, Hayes-Stoker said the freshman receiver has plenty to learn about college football and the Illini system.
“For a freshman, it’s a lot of overload a lot of times,” Hayes-Stoker said. “Just information overload. The more information you feed them, it can slow them down sometimes, and then they’ve got to work through that, process that. They’ve got to chew it before they can digest it.
“He’ll have a chance to be special here if everything goes the way it should and he works the way he should work. I’m overloading him every day. He’s been good with it.”
Washington acknowledges he has room for improvement. That’s why his focus heading into the season opener remains centered on learning the playbook. He also knows his path to early playing time might start on special teams.
“You’ve just got to stay as humble as possible and take nothing for granted,” Washington said. “I’ve still got to work. I’m still not satisfied with anything I’ve done. I’ve just started, as far as I’m concerned. It’s definitely a big transition from high school, but I’m just doing my thing — football. I’ve always done it, so I’m just back at it again.”