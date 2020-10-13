CHAMPAIGN — Casey Washington found himself in a rather unique situation last fall. At least in terms of how true freshmen had been used thus far in the Lovie Smith era.
That usage in 2019 paled in comparison to the 23 true freshmen that played in 2017. Washington was ultimately one of five last fall along with fellow wide receiver Dalevon Campbell, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, linebacker Tarique Barnes and walk-on Bryce Barnes that played more than four games.
That Washington was in position to play immediately — and contribute — didn’t come as a surprise to Smith. The Illinois coach knew it might be a possibility dating back as far as the Round Rock, Texas, native’s recruiting visit.
Washington showing up with his football shoes and ready to go to work on that visit should have been the first sign.
“We’re inside eating — had a barbecue going — and he’s outside catching the ball,” Smith said. “He’s a football junkie, so it didn’t surprise me he was able to get time as a freshman. Now, it’s taking that game to the next level. He knows more about what is required of him to be a real good Big Ten football receiver. He can catch the ball, he’s as competitive as anybody around and he’s going to give us better play this year than he did last.”
Washington started five of the 10 games he played in 2019, including the Redbox Bowl. Those five starts were the sixth-most in program history by a true freshman wide receiver. With career highs of four receptions and 55 yards against Northwestern, Washington finished with 11 catches for 132 yards in his debut season.
A fine start to a career. But not enough in Washington’s estimation.
“I don’t feel like I’ve done anything yet,” the 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore receiver said. “I’ve just got to keep working, compete every day and get where I want to be. … For me personally, this year, consistency is a huge thing.
“I just think every day as long as I’m consistently getting better that’s one of my bigger goals. You’ve got to prove yourself every day. That’s a part of consistency, and that’s what I want to do this year — show every game, every play, every snap that I should be out there.”
The competition is certainly stiff at wide receiver heading into the 2020 season. Washington’s starts in 2019 came as Illinois’ receiver corps suffered even more injury attrition than typical during the season. Now the Illini have a dozen scholarship receivers, including returning veterans Josh Imatorbhebhe, Donny Navarro and Trevon Sidney along with transfer reinforcements in Brian Hightower, Khmari Thompson and Desmond Dan Jr. Not to mention redshirt freshman Kyron Cumby, who has garnered consistent training camp praise from the coaching staff.
“We have more depth, obviously, and that adds competition,” Washington said. “It just makes all of us better. Being out there every day for practice makes us compete harder and go fast and hard.”
Washington’s advantage, of course, is he has that season of experience under his belt. That gives him an edge on his 2019 classmate Cumby and the three transfers who will suit up for Illinois for the first time in the Oct. 23 season opener at No. 16 Wisconsin. That year of experience, Washington said, helped him as much from a mental standpoint as anything.
The ability to simply slow down and play football? Huge.
“Being able to slow down and process things easier, I think that has helped a lot,” Washington said. “Coming from high school, you’re just out there kind of playing football. You get the schemes, the coverages (in college), everything hits you at once. For me, that was a lot to take in. It was a great learning experience. I’m thankful that I got to get on the field.”
Washington said coverage recognition has been a significant point of growth in the last year. He spent time in the film room studying defensive backs and their tendencies. That knowledge could prove crucial on the field, where he can now just react and make plays.
Like the play he made during a fourth quarter drive in Illinois’ upset win of Wisconsin last October. Initially ruled incomplete, replay review flipped the call on an 18-yard snag by the then Illini freshman. Three players later, quarterback Brandon Peters connected with Imatorbhebhe on a 29-yard touchdown. That score cut Illinois’ deficit to two and set the stage just more than 5 minutes later for James McCourt’s game-winning field goal.
“I knew it was a catch,” Washington said. “I had turf in my eyes. I deserved that catch. If they would have turned that around, I would have been a little hot. Good thing they called it a catch.”
Washington certainly isn’t lacking for confidence. Smith views that as an advantage.
“I’ve seen those young guys just improve so much,” the Illini coach said. “Confidence, too, now of knowing, ‘Hey, I can play this game, and I can play at a high level.’ … I can’t think of many receivers you have to give a pep talk to every day. They’re normally pretty high on their ability and in themselves.
“That’s a good thing. Just that competitive spirit. Ninety-five percent of the receivers I’ve been around have been that way, and Casey is not an exception.”