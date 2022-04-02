CHAMPAIGN — Casey Washington doesn’t count the five days he got on the field a year ago at Wake Forest as a true spring practice experience.
For one, those were the only days he was on the field in Winston-Salem, N.C. Washington had hit the transfer portal following the coaching change at Illinois from Lovie Smith to Bret Bielema, but had a change of heart and returned to the Illini.
Add in the fact spring practices were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the work the Illinois wide receiver has put during the last two weeks in Champaign is what he considers his first true spring ball experience.
“It’s nothing like fall camp,” Washington said. “I was expecting it to be like a fall camp. It’s a little less gritty, but it’s been good. I think, more than anything, especially with a new offense, it’s just developing as far as the mental aspect of learning the plays and being sharp with learning your assignments.”
Washington has caught the attention of the Illinois coaching staff through five spring practices, with the sixth set for Saturday. He was on Bielema’s radar on day one with his playmaking ability.
“The thing I love about Casey is he loves football and loves to work,” Bielema said. “He’s a big, strong, athletic receiver. I think that’s a guy that can really make our offense go.”
Illinois wide receivers coach George McDonald was just as positive about Washington’s spring efforts.
“Casey has started taking the next step in his development,” McDonald said. “I think he’s getting more vocal with his leadership. I think that’s the biggest thing that shows. He’s strong, he’s aggressive and he’s continuing to work on his route technique. We’re really excited about what he can do this year.”
The leadership role is something new for Washington. It’s something the Round Rock, Texas, native is having to work at this offseason.
“I’ve got an older sister, so I’ve always been the baby,” Washington said. Loren, his older sister, played volleyball at Texas A&M-Kingsville. “It’s different for me stepping up into that role, but I’m embracing it and taking it day by day.”
Washington in more of a leadership role is something of a priority for the Illinois wide receiver group. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior is one of just three returning wide receivers, along with Isaiah Williams and Pat Bryant, that caught a pass last season. Five of the 15 receivers on campus this spring — a total that doesn’t include the rare kicker/receiver hybrid Caleb Griffin — are true freshmen. Washington understands they’re looking to him to lead because of his experience.
“It feels weird going into my fourth season,” Washington said. “You start to realize the younger guys look up to us. We’ve got to be role models for them. We’ve got to make plays, and we’ve got to set the example.”
Washington’s primary goal for himself this spring is fine-tuning his mental approach to the game. That will help both in learning new coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense and in his preparation for what will likely be a primary role come fall.
“As much as football is physical, the mental aspect is huge,” Washington said. “As you get older, having a better understanding of the game and just knowing it’s just football — as crazy and hectic as it is — it’s pretty simple when you slow it down.”
Washington’s experience dwarfs most of the other receivers on the team save for Williams and Brian Hightower, who asked to redshirt in 2021 following a shoulder injury. Yet his 42 career reception for 532 yards don’t mean all that much to him.
“I haven’t felt like I’ve done anything yet,” Washington said. “I haven’t started, really. Every day I get on the field is a new day, and the chip on my shoulder is still there. Every day.”