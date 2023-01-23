The best play of the Vermilion County boys' basketball tournament ultimately didn't impact the outcome of its championship game.
But Salt Fork senior Blake Norton dazzled the crowd at Mary Miller Gym on Jan. 21 with an 80-foot heave that beat the first quarter buzzer to give the Storm an 8-4 lead over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
"It's been pretty crazy," Norton said. "I've got grandparents telling me they see friends at the store and that's the first thing they bring up, and (my) parents at work. It's pretty crazy going to school and all the teachers, you know (are) saying congrats on your shot."
Norton is also a standout center fielder and pitcher for the Storm and his Post 210 travel team. The long throws to the plate that he's accustomed to paid dividends on Saturday night.
"Luck was definitely on our side but I'm not gonna give luck all the credit there," Norton said. "Those long throw downs in baseball, I think I kind of got it from that, you know messing around in P.E. and stuff and just messing around in the gym shooting around.
"Now everyone, when they say those are pointless shots, now I can say, well that happened in the game, so."
Salt Fork's fans had plenty to cheer for on Saturday night despite eventually falling short in a 40-35 thriller. The win dropped the Storm to 19-2 on the season, with both losses coming at the hands of BHRA.
Even Blue Devils supporters were forced to give Norton his due after the improbable shot.
"I couldn't even hear myself think," Norton said. "I'm not really trying to, it's a big game, I'm not really trying to go out there and celebrate and say look what I did. "It's just like, 'oh, there's three extra points, we won the quarter, let's keep moving on.'"