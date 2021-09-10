For the second consecutive week, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football is scrambling to find a replacement opponent.
Watseka has pulled out of its scheduled Saturday afternoon Week 3 matchup with the Blue Devils in Bismarck. Warriors athletic director Barry Bauer publicly announced the decision in an email Friday morning.
"Due to numerous unfortunate circumstances, the Watseka at BHRA varsity football game on Saturday and the Watseka versus BHRA JV football game at Watseka on Monday (Sept. 13) have been canceled," Bauer wrote. "We will not be able to reschedule these games."
BHRA athletic director Tony Foster told The News-Gazette that "Watseka called this morning and said because of injuries they would not have enough (players)."
"We are still looking to fill the spot," Foster said.
The Blue Devils dealt with this same issue one week prior. Dwight forfeited its involvement in a scheduled Week 2 contest against BHRA a little more than 24 hours before the Sept. 3 kickoff at 7 p.m.
But the Blue Devils quickly managed to establish a Sept. 3 road game against South Vermillion (Ind.) instead. Coach Mark Dodd's squad, which was ranked sixth in this week's Associated Press Class 2A poll, earned a 61-43 victory across the state's eastern border.
Should BHRA be unable to find a replacement opponent this time, it will earn a forfeit win and move to 3-0 on the season. Watseka will receive a forfeit loss regardless of what the Blue Devils do.