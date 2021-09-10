For the second consecutive week, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football program was scrambling to find an opponent to play.
Watseka was scheduled to visit Bismarck for a Week 3 game on Saturday afternoon. But Watseka athletic director Barry Bauer said Friday morning the Warriors (0-3) would not play.
"Due to numerous unfortunate circumstances, the Watseka at BHRA varsity football game on Saturday and the Watseka versus BHRA JV football game at Watseka on Monday have been canceled," Bauer wrote in an email. "We will not be able to reschedule these games."
BHRA athletic director Tony Foster told The News-Gazette on Friday morning that "Watseka called and said because of injuries, they would not have enough (players)."
The Blue Devils, who were ranked sixth in the most recent Class 2A Associated Press poll, spent most of Friday trying to find an opponent to play, but Foster said Friday night that BHRA won't play this weekend.
The Blue Devils dealt with this same issue last week. Dwight forfeited its scheduled Week 2 game against BHRA a little more than 24 hours before the Sept. 3 kickoff at 7 p.m.
But the Blue Devils quickly set up a road game on Sept. 3 against South Vermillion (Ind.) instead and won 61-43. The Watseka game counts as a forfeit win for BHRA, which is set to host Momence at 1 p.m. next Saturday.