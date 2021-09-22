WATSEKA — A third local high school football team is forgoing the remainder of its varsity games mid-season.
Watseka officials announced Wednesday morning that the Warriors have forfeited their final five contests. The team previously pulled out of a Week 3 matchup with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and possessed a 1-3 record through the first four weeks. The one win, ironically, was by opponent forfeit.
"This was obviously a very tough decision to make for everyone involved," Watseka athletic director Barry Bauer said in a press release. "But we felt, based on an abundance of season-ending injuries, low student participation and numerous other contributing factors, this decision is in the best interest of the program and for the current athletes. We apologize for all of the inconveniences that this will cause our remaining opponents."
Only one local team was on the Warriors' remaining schedule. Iroquois West will need to find a new Week 9 opponent and will accept a forfeit win if it cannot do so.
Bauer said Watseka will compete in its final four scheduled junior varsity games.
First-year coach Stephen Rigsby's Warriors join Urbana and Sullivan/Okaw Valley in forgoing a spate of regular-season games this season.
The Tigers committed to a JV-only lineup after a Week 1 loss, with officials citing low roster numbers and minimal varsity experience caused by the cancellation of the team's six-game spring 2021 season.
S/OV moved to a JV-only setup after an 0-2 start, with officials citing low student-athlete participation as the cause.
Watseka as a program, however, has been in a different position than Urbana or S/OV in recent years.
While both the Tigers and S/OV have struggled to win varsity games for several seasons running, the Warriors put together a 28-19 record in their previous five campaigns and qualified for the IHSA postseason four times.
That all occurred under coach Aaron Hilgendorf, who left the Watseka program after the 2021 spring season to take the same position at Mascoutah. More importantly, though, was the fact the Warriors graduated 16 seniors from their previous roster. Watseka boasts just four seniors on its current roster alongside 12 athletes who are either sophomores or freshmen.