Three of the Sangamon Valley Conference's longest-standing members will be in the Vermilion Valley Conference when the 2021-22 school year commences.
Watseka, Iroquois West and Cissna Park all will depart the league they've called home since the 1990s in response to Paxton-Buckley-Loda accepting a March invitation to the Illini Prairie Conference for 2021-22.
The realignment was announced Wednesday morning, following each SVC member's respective school board meeting earlier this week.
"That kind of spearheaded everything going in that direction," said Iroquois West athletic director Kristy Arie, referencing PBL's recent decision. "It's obviously not something we went looking for ... but we feel we exhausted all efforts trying to bring another school or two into the SVC."
PBL's impending exit would've left the SVC with six all-sports members — Clifton Central, Cissna Park, Dwight, Iroquois West, Momence and Watseka — for the 2021-22 school year, along with Seneca in a football-only capacity.
Instead, the VVC will expand to at least 13 schools beginning in 2021. The three current SVC members will league up with Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman and Westville.
"It strengthens our conference in all sports," said Chrisman principal Cole Huber, also the VVC president. "We're pretty excited to get some more depth to some of our sports."
The VVC's current average IHSA enrollment is 251.6, paced by Westville's 387.5 and rounded out by Chrisman's 97. Cissna Park is the revamped league's second-smallest school by IHSA enrollment at 98, Iroquois West ranks sixth of the 13 schools at 290.5 and Watseka falls fourth at 309.5.
Cissna Park AD Josh Landon said VVC officials reached out to those at Iroquois West and Watseka about potential membership after PBL made its conference decision. That prompted Cissna Park, which forms an 8-man football cooperative with Milford, to inquire about snagging a VVC spot as well.
"We wanted to give our kids a chance to be able to participate in a conference, and we feel like it's a good fit," Landon said. "As far as proximity, the schools we'll be competing against seem to be relatively comparable in terms of distance traveled."
On top of the Milford/Cissna Park gridiron co-op, SVC and VVC schools regularly have filled nonconference dates on one another's football schedules in recent years.
There's also precedent for current SVC and VVC schools to be in a league together. The old Wauseca Conference, which lasted from 1928 through the 1989-1990 academic year, at one point or another included Georgetown, Hoopeston-East Lynn, Iroquois West, Milford, Oakwood, Schlarman, Watseka and Westville, as well as Gilman and Onarga before Iroquois West's existence.
"We've always had a great relationship (with VVC schools)," Watseka AD Barry Bauer said. "We already knew what a good conference it is, and it'll be competitive for us."
Both Arie and Bauer speculated the SVC, which has been around since 1948, may cease to exist after these latest planned moves. Iroquois West has been a member since 1993, Watseka since 1997 and Cissna Park since 1999. Only PBL, an SVC member since 1991, has been in the conference longer among current members.
"This is probably going to be it for the SVC," Bauer said. "That's kind of tough. ... (But) it's nice that Cissna and Iroquois West are also going. That helps."
"It was hard because we've been loyal members (of the SVC) and had great relationships with all those member schools," Arie added. "For Iroquois West moving forward, I think it's positive as far as what our future holds."
Each part of the Cissna Park-Iroquois West-Watseka trio will bring relatively recent IHSA postseason success to the VVC.
Cissna Park boys' basketball finished second in the 2019 Class 1A state tournament, while Timberwolves volleyball racked up 1A third- and second-place state trophies in 2014 and 2015, respectively.
Iroquois West girls' hoops notched fourth place in the 2015 1A state tournament, and Raiders football won a 2A state championship in 2003.
Watseka volleyball rated third in the 2A state event during the 2014 season, and Warriors baseball was 2009's fourth-place finisher in 2A.
"Some of the northern schools had very, very positive things to say about (the three schools') administration and coaches and fans," Huber said. "They gave very good reviews."
When asked if VVC officials would consider adding one more member to get the league to 14 schools — potentially simplifying some scheduling and conference tournament matters with an even number of participants — Huber said he is "unsure of that at this time."
Momence AD Ted Rounds told The News-Gazette the Redskins are "literally exploring every possible scenario" for their future conference alignment.
Sports offerings and partnerships at VVC schools vary drastically.
In addition to the Milford/Cissna Park football co-op, Hoopeston Area and Armstrong-Potomac bond in football. Oakwood and Salt Fork form a co-op in various sports, as do Chrisman and Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Armstrong-Potomac constitute a wrestling co-op, while Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville make up a boys' soccer team.