KRISTA PUFAHL will try to get Watseka volleyball back to its regional-championship ways in her 14th season at the helm, with the Warriors in a two-year drought after seven consecutive plaques. She spoke about that and more:
Does the current suspension of summer contact days concern you for this upcoming season?
I’m concerned about the lack of lifting — you can’t get in there as a team — and injury. If we get back together this fall or in August and start practice, there’s a little concern about injury and things like that if they’re not as strong. But I’m hoping they can get some workouts in at home here and not lose a lot of muscle mass over this time. We’ve been able to send some workouts. We use an app called Platform that they kind of do their own workouts at and you can record their attendance. A lot of it is they have to have that commitment at home to do it with nobody standing over them.
With so many juniors on last season’s team, how are you feeling about the direction of the program?
I feel like we have a strong core back, so I’m really excited to see what this season could hold for us. A lot of sophomores that’ll be juniors that also played a lot, so just a lot of returners that I am really excited about. So I hope that everything happens.
Did you see the potential building up during the 2019 season?
We won 19 games (last year), and that’s a little less then maybe a typical Watseka volleyball (team) has had lately. I try not to discredit those girls. A lot of teams around here would be happy to win 19 games. So it wasn’t quite what we wanted, but we’re just building for years to come. There’s a great group of underclassmen coming up that I just had in seventh grade, too, so I just feel like it’s going to continue to get stronger. We had a bumpy year, I guess, but it still wasn’t awful.
Who are some of the girls you’re most looking forward to seeing?
All those returners. Kinzie Parsons and Kennedy McTaggart and Sydney McTaggart — she’ll be libero again for the second year. Claire Curry, Teagan Cawthon, there’s just so many girls that we’re bringing back that I really look forward to exposing that potential out of them.
What is it like to coach at Watseka?
It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been cool to watch the relationships go past high school. There’s a lot of girls that I’m still in contact with, and it’s great to watch them grow and mature. Like I’ve had a great time watching Katie Kidwell come from a real small, quiet high school athlete — she was a stud — to an unbelievable Division I athlete at Bowling Green. It’s cool to watch her mature, and that goes for any girls after this experience. The community is small, it’s welcoming. It’s just a great place to be, really.
How much are you looking forward to coaching your girls in person again?
It’ll be great to get back together. I think we all need that face-to-face contact, that seeing somebody. I think everybody will have a greater appreciation for athletics, for school even. I can’t wait. I am crossing my fingers that to some extent this will definitely happen. I’m not entertaining the idea of it not happening. I just cannot fathom that right now.