WATSEKA — Darin Hartman said it “happens all the time.”
Watseka’s golf coach since 2000 will see cousins Natalie and Jordan Schroeder convene inside a golf course clubhouse and ask one another how they shot on the day.
Their responses were positive last season, more often than not. Natalie averaged the fifth-best nine-hole girls’ score at 42.7 strokes for the Warriors, while Jordan wasn’t far behind on the boys’ side at 44.6.
“There’s a lot of competitiveness, but I love that because they feed off it,” Hartman said. “Because of that, that makes the kids around them better.”
The upcoming campaign marks the last in which senior-to-be Natalie and junior-to-be Jordan will be Watseka teammates.
Both harbor state aspirations during a time when the status of IHSA fall seasons is in doubt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Natalie was one stroke away from qualifying for the girls’ Class 1A state tournament, while Jordan is the Warrior boys’ lone returning 2019 sectional advancer.
“I was pretty proud of (my junior season),” Natalie said. “But I did miss the cut by one stroke to go to state. Senior year I’m hoping to do that because that was kind of a bummer.”
“I expect to have a shot at state,” Jordan added, “if I work at it this summer.”
That shouldn’t be an issue, according to Hartman. He said both Schroeders display a ferocious work ethic, built by each kid’s dad, and Natalie’s older brother, 2017 Watseka graduate Nathan, playing the sport at a high level.
Both Natalie and Jordan can recall being on a course throughout their lives thanks to Natalie’s father, Paul, and Jordan’s dad, Tom.
“They golf every weekend and every day that they can,” Natalie said. “We were kind of the tagalongs (saying), ‘Can we go with you guys?’ But now that we’re older, we’re starting to understand it’s more of a competition.”
Outside of action with the Warriors, both Natalie and Jordan claim recent head-to-head wins over their fathers as career highlights.
“I always watched my dad and tried to learn from him,” Jordan said. “Mainly just whoever’s having a good round that day, we start talking trash.”
Hartman knew he was getting a pair of quality golfers in Natalie and Jordan when each broke into high school. Not only because Nathan also was a solid athlete — going on to play basketball at Millikin — but also because Hartman is familiar with how Paul and Tom play golf.
“The neat part is their parents ... want them to excel at the game, but they don’t push them,” Hartman said. “There’s a big difference. There are some parents out there that push their kids to the point where the kids end up hating what they’re doing. These two always brought a love of the game to their kids, but it wasn’t the end all.”
Natalie, a reigning News-Gazette All-Area girls’ golf first-team selection, was accustomed to working alongside Warrior boys such as her cousin and 2019 N-G All-Area second-teamer Lukas Ball.
The benefits, she said, are showing in her overall game.
“I’ve been going from the men’s tees. It’s been helping me get better,” Natalie said. “Now that I’m starting to learn the game more, I can start picking out what I need to focus on and what I need to get better at.”
Hartman has witnessed growth in Natalie from the standpoint of realizing natural ability won’t get her to all of her goals.
“That’s where she turned a corner,” Hartman said. “When she started to get mentally focused her game really took off.”
Jordan cites 2020 graduate Ball and another Watseka alumnus, 2019 graduate Cam Barragree, as two guys he’s learned a great deal from as an underclassman.
“Instead of trying to hit (the ball) as far as I can,” Jordan said, “I’m trying to place it in different spots to get the lowest score.”
Hartman ancitipates Jordan taking on more of a leadership role with Ball and outgoing senior Leevi Bruens no longer on the boys’ roster.
“I can certainly see Jordan filling that hole this year as a junior,” Hartman said. “He’ll do a great job of getting that done for us.”
All in all, it appears the latest chapter in the Schroeder family’s golf story is shaping up to be a positive one.
“It’s never one person goes out. We always make sure that we can all go out together,” Natalie said. “That’s our family thing.”