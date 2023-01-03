TAMPA, Fla. — Bret Bielema’s Illinois football team found ways to win some close games during its 2022 season.
The 9-6 home triumph versus Iowa and the 26-14 victory against Minnesota at Memorial Stadium come to mind.
But the Illini more often confronted the realization that their maturation as a program under Bielema’s leadership isn’t quite complete.
A spate of one-score losses during the regular season — 23-20 to Indiana, 23-15 to Michigan State, 31-24 to Purdue and 19-17 to Michigan — indicated that loud and clear.
As did Monday’s 19-10 defeat to Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl in front of an announced crowd of 35,797 at Raymond James Stadium. Almost another one-score loss before the Bulldogs — who took a 13-10 lead with four seconds remaining on Massimo Biscardi’s 27-yard field goal — tacked on a 60-yard fumble return for a touchdown by cornerback Marcus Banks with no time remaining after five last-ditch Illinois laterals went awry.
But a narrow loss nonetheless. Another game, despite including many positive moments, in which the Illini (8-5) were unable to put away their opponent despite leading 10-3 entering the fourth quarter.
“We lost (four) games by one score. That falls directly on me as head coach. We’ve got to find answers to come through,” Bielema said. “This was a defensive battle that probably came down to who had the ball last. Unfortunately, we came up short.”
Defense was a primary point of celebration for both Illinois and Mississippi State (9-4). Each offense had flashes of excellence and stretches of underwhelming plays.
“They just had the momentum,” said Illinois receiver Isaiah Williams, who caught nine passes for 114 yards. “They wanted it more than us. (Those) guys just came with juice.”
Williams had a first-half touchdown catch negated because of an Illini penalty. That play was followed by one of seven sacks Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito incurred, as well as a missed 52-yard field goal from kicker Caleb Griffin.
Illinois still managed to get on the scoreboard first after a second-quarter quarterback sneak on third down by DeVito inside the Bulldogs’ 5-yard line, who then rushed for a 2-yard touchdown two plays later. Outside a redemptive 52-yard field goal conversion from Griffin in the third quarter to put Illinois ahead 10-3, the Illini couldn’t muster any additional points behind an offense that generated just 215 total yards.
“We have to have an identity. I think it’s easy to say, ‘OK, we’re an up-tempo offense. We’ve got the tempo thing, but what are we?’” Bielema said. “At times we look like ... things are pretty hard to defend. But then other times, when we get hit in the head, it doesn’t seem to go anywhere really in a hurry.”
Matthew Bailey and Kendall Smith each intercepted a pass from Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers, and Illinois kept Mississippi Sate from crossing the goal line until the fourth quarter’s first play.
That’s when Justin Robinson pulled off a toe-tapping catch in the back of the end zone on fourth down, leading to a 10-10 tie. The Bulldogs complemented that effort with their final offensive possession, a nine-play drive that started at their own 21-yard line and ended with Biscardi knocking the game-winning field goal through the south uprights.
“We did some good things against a good football team that won eight games in the SEC, and we didn’t do enough good things to make us win,” Bielema said. “That unfortunately hurts, but it’s part of the process.”
Mississippi State struggled to rack up rushing yardage for most of the afternoon but began making greater strides in the nick of time. Simeon Price and Jo’Quavious Marks combined for 48 rushing yards on their team’s final possession, and Rogers threw for another 29 yards on two completions.
“We have to do a better job,” said linebacker Kenenna Odeluga, who made two tackles for Illinois. “Everyone was working hard and everything. ... We all have to do a better job as a team in situations like those.”
Quan Martin, a senior defensive back whose final game as an Illini included five tackles, agreed with Odeluga.
Martin also couldn’t help but mix his frustration about Monday’s result with appreciation for the past five seasons he’s spent with the Illini.
“It was a good feeling to be here, but we didn’t end it how we wanted, with a win,” Martin said. “It was still a great feeling. I’m definitely grateful for these experiences and these bonds and these friendships that I’ve made with these guys.”