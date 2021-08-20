Dick Duval has been battling pancreatic cancer for more than a year. On Friday night, the school he helped lead to unprecedented football success during a 28-year coaching career — St. Joseph-Ogden — will honor the Hall of Fame coach by dedicating the football field in his name. Before that happens at 7 p.m., we asked the Duval family to pen an open letter. Here’s what they had to say:
***
To our friends in St. Joseph, Ogden, Royal and surrounding towns:
A little more than 33 years ago, this community welcomed our family with open arms and the hope for a first-time head coach to turn around a high school football program.
And turn it around, he did.
Under Dick Duval’s leadership from 1988 to 2015, St. Joseph-Ogden football earned five state runner-up trophies and compiled an overall record of 251-75.
But that only tells half the story.
The SJ-O football culture was second to none. Making the playoffs every year was an expectation. His football teams never finished with a losing record. Never.
My dad is synonymous with SJ-O football. He is known throughout the state as one of the very best, culminating with an induction into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2008.
As a family, the support of the Spartan community has extended well beyond the field — and well beyond our wildest expectations.
In August 1988, we were the outsiders. A young head football and baseball coach and math teacher had arrived from Herscher, with a beautiful wife, Lynda, and three young kids (6-year-old Bobbi, 2-year-old Kiel and newborn Toni).
This community welcomed us and helped us thrive. My mom brought all three kids to the games and always found herself surrounded by helpers.
It was a pretty normal occurrence for you to find Toni eating snacks on another coach’s wife’s lap, Kiel tossing a ball back and forth with someone in the stands and me yelling from the stands.
My mom happily returned the favor for other coaching families throughout the years. Friendships were formed easily and often at SJ-O.
Whether you had my dad in class (were you the hemorrhoid?), had him as a coach, your kids were friends with his kids or you just met him at one of the other Spartan sporting events, he undoubtedly left an impression on you.
We hear all the time how people were intimidated — or even scared — of my dad at first, just to laugh about it later. There is no doubt that his high expectations could come off as intimidating.
But it would never take long to figure out that his heart is huge, and he is just a big softie who deeply cares about people and wants to see them succeed. His students and athletes tell stories about how they learned lessons from him that they didn’t understand at the time but later discovered the meaning and impact.
For Kiel, Toni and I, we always knew the effect he’s had on people, whether it was students, players, coaches, rivals or literally anyone he meets.
You need not look any further than us. I’m in my 17th year working with the University of Illinois athletic department, and both Kiel and Toni took very similar paths to my dad in becoming both teachers and coaches. We have felt the magnitude of his influence on us every day.
He has never shied away from telling us that he is proud of us. Without his guidance and mentorship, we’re not sure any of us would be doing what we are doing today: trying to make a positive impact on other people’s lives just like he did.
What many of you may have witnessed in recent years is the unconditional love that his four grandchildren have for him as well.
Many of you know that my dad has been facing his toughest opponent yet, pancreatic cancer. There’s no game plan for this one. No trick play. No pregame speech that sends chills up your spine. This opponent is much greater than all the others he’s ever faced.
We need to show him in a big way that we love and appreciate what he’s done for SJ-O football and this community.
It’s a great day to be a Spartan. We hope that you can join us at 7 p.m. Friday at SJ-O High School to honor him as we dedicate Dick Duval Field to a man who has given so much to this community. It’s an honor that is without a doubt deserved and will mean more than you’ll ever know to our family and this community forever.
— Bobbi (Duval) Busboom
SJ-O Class of 2000