BISMARCK — Bismarck/Henning-Rossville-Alvin football probably won’t need the excitement of a new turf surface at Payton Moss Field to find its groove.
The Blue Devils have won 125 of their 166 games since the start of coach Mark Dodd’s tenure in 2007. Plenty of starters return from last season’s 10-1 campaign that included an undefeated regular season.
But a new field won’t hurt the program either as it enters the season ranked fifth in The News-Gazette’s preseason Top 10 rankings.
“This year is a lot of new faces, and we’re enthused by the how hard the kids have worked here in camp,” BHRA coach Mark Dodd said. “We have a pretty smart group. That’s always a good place to start.”
BHRA will field a younger team than it did a year ago. Dodd concedes that the team probably isn’t as big or experienced as it was last year. It might not feature the explosive running game that it has had in years past.
But it doesn’t lack for talent, especially outside of the tackles.
“I think we’re really skilled and talented on the perimeters,” Dodd said. “It may look a little different than what people expect us to do. We may throw it a little bit more. I think we had a lot of success doing that last year.”
Senior quarterback Karson Stevenson is back to lead the offense after throwing for 1,736 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2022, earning First-Team All-Vermilion Valley Conference honors in the process.
“I think Stevenson has definitely proven that he can be capable at quarterback,” Dodd said. “Ayden Ingram’s definitely a talented receiver, and we have a lot of good complementary kids.”
Ingram — Stevenson’s top target and a fellow all-conference first-team selection — is back in the fold as well after garnering 796 yards on 36 catches last season.
“We’re looking pretty good (this summer),” Ingram said. “We’ve had two 7-on-7s. A few of them we’ve been missing a few players (but) we still competed against everyone without our top-five players. So I think we’re going to be pretty solid.”
Key departures include all-conference first-team selections Michael Hackman and Liam Oxendine, who combined for nearly 74 percent of BHRA’s 3,390 rushing yards in 2022.
Hackman alone accounted for 1,738 yards.
“Usually, we have a standout running back,” Ingram said. “Michael Hackman, Rhett Harper, Weston Strawser. This year, we have good running backs, but I think we’ll have more receivers this year.”
The offensive line — anchored by returning first-team VVC selection Allen Brown — may well take on more pass blocking responsibilities as the team plays to its strengths.
“I think our guys are definitely capable of run blocking or pass blocking,” Brown said. “For our O-line, obviously it changes a lot, going from a lot of run blocking to pass blocking, but this summer we’ve been working on a lot. We look pretty good, pretty sharp.”
Dodd and his staff are in the final stretch of the team’s summer schedule, which will wrap up next week with work in the weight room before the team enters the IHSA dead period.
Opening-week opponent Clifton Central becomes the focal point when the team returns to work on Aug. 7. A home game against the Comets on Aug. 26 at Payton-Moss Field leads into a road test against Westville the following week.
From there, the Blue Devils will have home VVC games against Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, Iroquois West, Momence and Oakwood and road VVC games against Salt Fork, Watseka and Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
Wins don’t come easily in the VVC, though the Blue Devils boast an impressive track record in conference play.
“Every game you have to go out there and know you’re going to battle more with the guys right next to you,” Brown said. “We know, on the line, we’re probably not going to get all the names in the paper or all the glory, but we take pride in that. We take pride in our guys scoring.”
Many of the Blue Devils’ players have been playing together for years, dating back to their days in youth football in Vermilion County. Thursday’s practice began at 10:30 a.m. after the conclusion of the program’s youth camp.
That makes the season all the more special for the program’s seniors.
“All of us just love the game. Every single day we have an opportunity to be better than we ever have been,” Enrique Rangel said. “Growing up, I’ve seen these guys get bigger, stronger, taller. This is kind of an amazing thing to see all of us now, senior year, going out and going to war.”
They’ve also had a former standout to look up to throughout the summer.
Dylan Dodd — Mark’s son who also played football for the Blue Devils — has started five games for the Atlanta Braves since making his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 4.
“It makes us all feel like you have a chance to go somewhere that no one else has,” Rangel said. “That one dude took us and raised our limits, really.”
Time will tell the limits for BHRA football as it looks to advance beyond the second round of the IHSA playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Every season since — save for the pandemic-impacted spring 2021 season — has ended with the Blue Devils playing exactly 11 games and seeing their season end just short of the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
“I just feel like we’re all headstrong,” Rangel said. “I feel like Bismarck has always had a good tradition of having good leaders, having good quality football players. And I feel like this season, as ever, we’re really good. We really want to prove ourselves once again.”