CHAMPAIGN — Right there.
So close.
To put it as bluntly as the sentiment permeating the Illinois volleyball locker room, enough was enough. The Illini were tired of being on the verge of more than just competing with the Big Ten’s best. Being close simply wasn’t good enough anymore.
Last Saturday’s win at Rec Hall was a solid first step. A four-set road win against a Penn State team ranked among the top 15 in the country.
The next challenge for Illinois? Do it again. Then a couple more times before the fast approaching end of the regular season.
The newly ranked No. 25 Illini (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) get a rematch with No. 9 Nebraska (16-5, 10-2) at 8 p.m. Thursday at Huff Hall. Then it’s a 6 p.m. Saturday showdown with No. 11 Minnesota. Next week’s Friday-Sunday duo includes matches against Indiana and No. 7 Ohio State to close out the homestand.
“Let’s actually do it,” Illinois setter Diana Brown said Wednesday afternoon. “Let’s not be close. Let’s be the team that scores the big points. That wins the match in four. We don’t want to be close anymore. We want to turn that corner.”
Thursday’s match against Nebraska will be Illinois’ first as a ranked team since November 2019. That match and the three that follow at Huff Hall present an opportunity for the Illini to secure their place among the Big Ten’s best.
It’s a logjam at the top of the Big Ten standings heading into the final four weeks of the regular season. Nebraska and Wisconsin hold the top spot together with matching 10-2 conference records. Minnesota is a game back at 9-3. Illinois, Ohio State, Purdue and Penn State are two games behind the leaders at 8-4.
“I think that would be huge if we can beat these teams and really get up there in the Big Ten,” Illinois outside hitter Raina Terry said. “This year, the Big Ten, there’s lots of upsets. Trying to pick who’s going to win it is basically impossible, but we definitely have a chance to prove ourselves this weekend.”
Illinois started that with the win at Penn State. A 3-1 victory against the Nittany Lions saw Terry post a team-high 17 kills, Megan Cooney add 14 and Kennedy Collins chip in 11, with Brown’s 52 assists and Taylor Kuper’s 19 digs leading the way for the Illini, as well.
“I think it was about being brave in big moments,” Brown said about what worked well against Penn State and needs to be repeated. “I saw a lot of maturity from a lot of hitters (last) weekend and our defenders, honestly. Our passing was great. It’s really about being brave and just thinking to yourself, ‘We’re not going to win this match by tipping and rolling, so why not go for it?’”
The Illini understand the importance of Thursday’s match against Nebraska and the three that follow at Huff Hall. They’re also aware of what’s necessary to take advantage of said opportunity.
Illinois has two wins against top-25 teams in eight chances this season. Reaching the level they feel is possible for this team will require a few more. Starting with the Cornhuskers.
“We have a lot on the line,” Collins said before correcting herself. “Not really on the line, but they’d be huge wins if we won against those teams, because they are ranked higher than us. I think it is important for us to play our best game right now. With the tournament coming up, for sure, I think that it is important for us to stay consistent with those big wins we got last week to continue on the rise.”
The way Illinois beat Penn State — double-digit kills from multiple hitters, Brown directing the attack and solid passing and defense — has been typical in wins this season.
Not necessarily conducive to Big Ten weekly honors given the Illini getting shut out this week, but the way they want to play.
“It’s not just one person who’s scoring on our team,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “I’ve got (sports information director Libby Knight) giving me the stats and trying to nominate players of the week and stuff like that. I said, ‘Quite frankly, our stats aren’t good enough as individual players.’ But as a collective team, we’ve been really good. That’s what we always harp on, and that’s what we want to continue to do. It’s going to provide us an opportunity to get more wins against quality teams.”