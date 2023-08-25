The big story all week — what it was like outside — reigned again on Friday night during the opening night of the high school football season A few area games, however, finished before bad weather struck. Sports Editor MATT DANIELS recaps a whirlwind first night:
STARTING AND FINISHING
Several area games started at 8 p.m. because of the excessive heat that began on Monday and continued well into Friday. But several games kicked off at their original 7 p.m. time on Friday night, and a few got in before the thunderstorms hit the area. Among the most impressive? Westville going into Catlin and leaving Byerly/Hageman Field with a 21-14 win against host Salt Fork. The two Vermilion Valley Conference programs are always good bets to reach the playoffs, but coach Guy Goodlove’s Tigers started the season with a comeback signature win. The top two teams in The News-Gazette’s preseason Top 10 poll had different nights. Top-ranked Unity beat Prairie Central 27-12 in a game called late in the fourth quarter because of the weather, while No. 2 Mahomet-Seymour lost 20-14 at Morton.
FALSE START
Nearly all of the 19 area games that were set to kick off on Friday night did. But only a handful finished, with thunderstorms that traveled east across the state starting to affect games around 9 p.m. The weather hit Champaign County shortly after 10 p.m., with multiple games going into delays while rain, lightning and thunder took center stage. A few examples of the chaos Mother Nature unleashed. St. Joseph-Ogden held a 32-14 lead midway through the third quarter against Monticello thanks to the strong play of quarterback Logan Smith and an opportunistic defense before the storms halted play on the turf at Dick Duval Field. Tuscola, playing St. Bede on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus, led the Bruins 19-12 at halftime before a lengthy delay ensued, but the game resumed shortly after 10 p.m.
WHAT’S ON TAP
While most area teams tried to wait out the storms late Friday night and finish their game, seven games were already on the schedule for Saturday. In Champaign, Centennial — fresh off a 7-3 season and a Class 6A playoff appearance, — is set to host Urbana at 2 p.m. at Tommy Stewart Field in the Tigers’ first varsity game since 2021. Another Big 12 playoff team from a year ago, Danville, is poised to travel to Chatham and face Glenwood in a game that was originally scheduled for Friday night but pushed back to a 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday earlier this week because of the heat. An intriguing 8-man game is slated to kick off at 7 p.m. in Champaign on Saturday when St. Thomas More — a state semifinalist a year ago who returns nearly its entire roster from 2022 — welcomes Blue Ridge for its season opener.