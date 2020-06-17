CHAMPAIGN — Ty Weber had every intention to return to Illinois for what would amount to a second senior season.
His first came to an abrupt end because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the two-plus months after the end of the Illini baseball season in mid-March didn’t generate much interest from MLB organizations in the 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-handed pitcher.
Then the San Francisco Giants got in touch three weeks before the shortened five-round MLB draft last week.
They were interested. So was Weber, who signed as an undrafted free agent Sunday.
The contract he signed and the belief he was ready to start his professional baseball career given the opportunity put that option above the rest.
“I really thought that I was probably going to end back up at Illinois,” Weber said Tuesday afternoon. “If I hadn’t been offered, that was definitely the route I was taking. I had an internship all set up in the fall. I was about to enroll there for the fall had I not gotten the call. It was an offer I just couldn’t pass up.
“They called on the first day they could and said, ‘We have money for you if you’re ready to sign.’ Obviously I wanted to say yes right away, but I talked with my parents and my advisor. I said ‘yes’ a couple hours later and now we’re here.”
Here, though, is still an uncertain place. The only directive Weber has received so far from the Giants is to keep going about his business at home for at least two more weeks. That Major League Baseball has yet to begin its 2020 season — something that is growing increasingly unlikely as owners and the players’ association struggle to hammer out a deal — means Weber will start his professional baseball career in limbo.
“Right now it’s really at a standstill all across the board,” Weber said. “All I can really do is just continue working on my own and trying to keep up with what my process has been the last couple months.”
Weber stayed in shape with various free weight exercises at home in Menomonee Falls, Wis., before being able to put his new gym membership to use in the last three weeks or so. He’s also made it a habit to play catch with his dad, Dave, at least five days a week. Those workout and throwing sessions became his routine.
Weber will stick with that routine for now. Even as some anxiousness sets in about when he’ll actually be able to join the Giants’ organization.
“It just seems like every organization is taking a different approach to this,” Weber said. “I think a lot of it depends on if the major league players can get a deal done with the owners. … It obviously makes me a little anxious not knowing if I could be in Arizona in three weeks or I won’t be down there until February.”
That all professional baseball players are in the same place not knowing when — or if — their season will start at least gives Weber a small sense of comfort. Kind of. He’s spoken with several of his former Illinois teammates in professional baseball, and the word he’s received from them is no different.
“They have no idea what’s going on, and they’ve been in the system for one or two years,” Weber said. “There definitely is a pretty big anxious factor in knowing when I go down there and start my life.”
Weber was in the midst of a potentially standout senior season when it was cut short by the pandemic with a 1.31 ERA, 15 strikeouts and just two walks in 20 2/3 innings in four appearances. It was the next step in his continued improvement at Illinois that saw his ERA drop each year as he developed into the Illini’s ace.
The abrupt end to his senior season and the uncertain fate of minor league players — let alone some minor league teams — didn’t have Weber in a confident place concerning his pro prospects heading into the MLB draft. Now, he at least sees his way forward even if it’s uncertain.
“Weeks before the draft all you were hearing was minor league teams were going to get cut and a bunch of minor league players got cut,” Weber said. “That was making my chances and a lot of other seniors’ chances pretty bleak because if they were cutting players they may not want to sign any. … It feels like a weight is off my shoulders knowing that I finally know what path I’m going to take.”