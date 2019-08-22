In golf
At Bloomington. In a 15-team showdown at The Den for the Mia Gordon Memorial Golf Tour, Prairie Central’s eighth-place finish outdid a 12th-place result from Champaign Central, as the only two area teams in contention fell behind a host of schools from places such as Bloomington, Normal and Rockford.
Peyton Dunahee carded 80 to tie for 12th for the Hawks, marking the best individual result for locals in the field. Ty Drach (83) grabbed a share of 22nd, while Carson Friedman (87) in a tie for 37th rounded out the top three for Prairie Central.
As for the Maroons, newcomer Wade Schacht led the way for the third straight night after beginning his prep career with a win on Monday night. He shot 81, tying for 15th, while Evan Czys (85, tied for 29th) and Jake Lehr (86, tied for 33rd) followed him on the scorecards.
At Loda. Cissna Park emerged victorious in a dual meet with Fisher at Lakeview Country Club, as the Timberwolves (235) outscored the Bunnies (273).
Cissna Park’s Cale Clauss and Devin Hull shared medalist honors after each carded 54, while Will Petry (59) also wrapped up third place for the Timberwolves.
Jordan Claxton was the top individual scorer for Fisher with a 65.
On the girls’ side of the competition, Emily Hylbert of Cissna Park led the field with a 67.
At Oakland. Bement’s Zach Rogers took home medalist honors after shooting an even-par 34 in a four-team affair at the Norton Knolls Golf Course, while Bement’s Luke Rogers finished fourth overall behind a pair of 36s from two Paris golfers.
While the only two golfers from Bement did not collect a team score, Tri-County did and was paced to a third-place finish (194) behind Holden Kile’s 41. Paris took first at 152, while Oblong was runner-up at 175.
At Sheldon. Watseka got the better of all five teams sharing the course at Shewami Country Club, finishing with a 176 team score to beat out tied-for-second Iroquois West and Grant Park (186) as well as Milford (187), St. Anne (213) and Donovan (224).
While Grant Park’s Ryan Dulin walked away with the individual victory at 36, Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder and Iroquois West’s Ryan Tilstra each fired 41s to tie for second individually. The Warriors’ Lukas Ball (42) took third while teammate Dylan Harris (43) shared fourth, matching the effort of Kade Kimmel for the Raiders.
The Bearcats invaded the leaderboard after that, with James Birch’s 44 leading their output alongside a pair of 45s from CJ VanHoveIn and Luke McCabe.