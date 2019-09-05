In volleyball
Argenta-Oreana 2, Meridian 0. The Bombers swept Meridian 25-16, 25-18 in a nonconference match played at Argenta. Katy Morrisongarnered 14 digs, Madelyn Tipsword smashed four kills and Riley Jones and Cassi Newbanks both delivered seven assists for the Bombers (6-2).
Champaign Central 2, Jacksonville 0. Elise Bossenbroek pounded five kills, Riley Anton delivered 12 assists and Abby Barger had 13 digs to help the Maroons (3-4) top Jacksonville 25-15, 25-19 in a nonconference match played in Champaign.
Heritage 2, Fisher 0. The Hawks (3-1) swept the Bunnies 25-16, 25-10 in a nonconference match played at Broadlands. Kylee Bishopgarnered five assists, one kill and eight digs and Katie Landers put up four digs and a kill for the Bunnies (2-5).
In boys' soccer
Beecher 7, Watseka 0. Goalkeeper Andrew Heuringhad 21 saves for the Warriors (0-5). Beecher outscored Watseka 3-0 in the first half and added another quartet of goals in the latter half.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9, Blue Ridge 3. Keanu King scored four goals, Drew Reifsteck garnered one goal and two assists and Cameron Douglass delivered two goals and an assist to help the Blue Devils (2-0) clobber the Knights (4-1) in a nonconference match played at Farmer City. Jacy Dean had one goal and one assist and goaltender Abby Bolen finished with 10 saves for the Knights.
Danville 4, Peoria 2. Moise York delivered a pair of goals while Armando Segura and Edgar Segura each scored once to help the Vikings (3-1) beat Peoria. Tyler Finley had seven saves for Danville in the Big 12 Conference victory.
In boys' golf
At Crete. Kade Kimmel had the low score for Iroquois West with a 45, but it wasn’t enough as Beecher topped Iroquois West, Illinois Lutheran and Tri Point 174-196-211-256 at Balmoral Woods Country Club.
At Danville. Kevin Clapp fired a 40 and Allison Tucker shot a 47 to lead Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to a 193-203 win over Oakwood at Harrison Park. Logen Hoshauerfired a 40 and Reed Sperryhad a 49 for the Comets.
At Milford. Lukas Ball fired a 39 and Jordan Schroeder finished at 45 to help Watseka down Milford and Donovan 177-183-230 at Shewami Country Club. James Birch completed his round at 42 for the Bearcats.
At Savoy. Kody Skelton fired a 43 and Jack Stickels finished at 44 to lead Centennial to a 180-186-188 victory over Mahomet-Seymour and Monticello. Grant Harvey, Sam Mitchaner and Jameson Drinkwalter each finished at 45 for the Bulldogs. Tanner Buehnerkemper and William Rossboth fired a 46 for the Sages. Noah Eymanled St. Thomas More with a 49.
In girls' golf
At Crete. Beecher topped Iroquois West 197-222 at Balmoral Woods Country Club. Adelynn Scharp led the way for the Raiders with a 51.
At Milford. Natalie Schroeder shot a 38 to pace Watseka to a 200-223 win over Milford at Shewami Country Club. Baelee Luce fired a 52 for Milford.
At Monticello. Molly Stringer fired a 37 and Ashley Long finished at 41 to pace Monticello to a 193-207-237 victory over Mahomet-Seymour and Tuscola. Ainsley Wintersshot a 45 and Hannah Cassel fired a 50 for the Bulldogs, whileElla Boyer paced the Warriors with a 52.
In girls' tennis
At Champaign. Champaign Central won all three doubles matches to edge Mattoon 5-4. Olivia Gunn and Alexis Jones, Emma Crawford and Erin Durukan and Brooke Sholem and Sydney Gardner all triumphed over the Green Wave in doubles. Gunn and Durukan also won their singles matches.