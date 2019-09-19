In volleyball
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Danville 0. Kennedi Burnett and Lindsey Aden both smashed six kills, Emily Bigger had 16 assists and Katelyn Berry came up with 10 digs to help the Spartans (13-3) sweep the Vikings (0-10) 25-13, 25-13 in a nonconference win played at home.
In boys' soccer
Warrensburg-Latham 2, Blue Ridge 1. Brenden Flannell scored a second-half goal in a penalty kick for the Knights (6-7-2) in a non-league loss on the road.
In boys' golf
At Danville. Matt Horner fired a 39 and Parker McClain finished at 41 to lead Urbana to a 180-188-189 triumph over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Mahomet-Seymour in a match played at Harrison Park. Kevin Clapp and Izaiah Lusk both finished at 43 for the Blue Devils. Austin Remus shot a 45 for the Bulldogs.
At Monticello. Matt Erickson led the way with a 36 and William Ross shot a 39 to pace Monticello to a 159-189 win over Centennial. Jack Stickels fired a 41 for the Chargers. Luke Rogers had a 38 for Bement.
At Rantoul. Mattoon beat out Central and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 152-170-172 in a match at Willow Pond. Wade Schacht fired a 39 and Nick Rienstra had a 43 for the Maroons. Trey VanWinkle scored a 38 and Casey Dillman and a 40 for the Eagles.
At Onarga. Jack McMillan fired a career best 36 with the help of three birdies and Ryan Tilstra shot a 39 to lead Iroquois West to a 168-156-232 triumph over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Tri Point. Cole Maxey shot a 37 and Bryce Boundy and Connor Engel both finished at 39 for the Falcons.
In girls' golf
At Champaign. Cayla Risinger, Sarah Park, Yehyun Nam and Nicole Vozovoy each won in singles to lead Centennial to a 6-3 victory over Mattoon. Risinger and partner Aviv Sagiv along with the tandem of Aastha Patel and Bella Roesler triumphed in doubles for the Chargers.
In girls' tennis
At Champaign. Maddy Swisher, Noelle Schacht, Ashley Mills, Maggie Vavrik and Nora Kelley all won in singles to pace St. Thomas More to a 7-2 win over Central. Swisher and Schacht and Mills and Kelley joined forces to capture doubles victories for the Sabers. Erin Durukan won in singles and teamed with Emma Crawford to win in doubles for the Maroons.
Tim Mitchell