In boys' basketball
Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament
Danville 72, Limestone 47. Tevin Smith led a quartet of Vikings in double figures scoring with 18 points to put the Vikings (2-0) on the right side of the scoreboard. Also hitting that plateau for Danville were Devin Miles (15 points), Nathanael Hoskins (12 points) and Robert Stroud (10 points). Both Smith and Hoskins hauled in a team-best seven rebounds as well.
Paris Thanksgiving Tournament
Park Heritage (Ind.) 63, Hoopeston Area 35. Lucas Hofer connected on five three-pointers for the Cornjerkers (1-1), but Hofer's 21 points wasn't enough to lift his team to victory.
St. Thomas More 59, Paris 55. Dawson Magrini wrapped up 18 points for the Sabers (2-0), who knocked off the host program. Averi Hughes was a force at the net for STM, piling up seven blocked shots.
Tri-County Thanksgiving Tournament
Oakwood 66, Martinsville 35. The Comets opened a busy day by picking up a lopsided triumph.
Oakwood 54, Judah Christian 43. Seven different players tallied at least five points for the Comets (3-1), who snagged a quality win over the Tribe (2-1). Jackson Powell and Brevin Wells each potted 12 points for Oakwood, with all of Wells' points happening from beyond the arc. Noah Jackson hit five three-pointers to reach 17 points for Judah, but none of his teammates scored more than six points.
GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament
Prairie Central 58, Fisher 43. Trey Bazzell sank four field goals in each of the second and fourth quarters, putting up 23 points as the Hawks (2-0) picked up a win versus the Bunnies (0-2). Bazzell recorded a double-double as well with 10 rebounds, while Rylie Vaughan's 12 points and Jake Bachtold's 10 points also helped the Prairie Central cause. Fisher gained 20 points from Carson Brozenec and 17 points from Will Delaney.
Topper Classic
At Schlarman
Milford 54, Danville JV 41. A trio of Bearcats (2-0) put up at least 10 points in a win versus a non-varsity foe. Trey Totheroh led that group with 14 points, while both Nick Allen and Tanner Sobkoviak each banked 10 points for Milford.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 64, Schlarman 44. Both Elijah Tidwell and Drew Reifsteck went off during a 22-point first quarter for the Blue Devils (2-0), who cruised past the host Hilltoppers (1-2). Tidwell banked 10 of his 14 points in the opening eight minutes, while Reifsteck secured eight of his game-high 21 points in that time. Jamal Taylor's 10 points was the lead mark for Schlarman.
St. Anthony Turkey Tournament
At Effingham
Effingham 71, Unity 45. Nate Drennan converted 9 of 15 free throws to boost his 15 total points for the Rockets (0-2), but they couldn't slow the Flaming Hearts. Jordan Clark hit a pair of three-pointers en route to 14 points for Unity.
Bill Rucks Memorial Thanksgiving Tournament
At Mt. Pulaski
Delavan 50, Clinton 40. The Maroons (1-1) found themselves trailing 28-17 at halftime and couldn't bounce back. Zeke Hickman's 18 points accounted for almost half of Clinton's offense.
Nontournament
Evansville (Ind.) Day 53, La Salette 45. Manny Garcia accumulated 15 points for the host Lions (0-1), who couldn't overcome their out-of-state opponent. Josh McQuillin's nine points was the No. 2 scoring mark for La Salette.
In girls’ basketball
Oakwood McDonald’s Comet Classic
Hoopeston Area 50, Westville 23. Ali Watson approached a double-double for the Cornjerkers (2-1), helping them past their Vermilion Valley Conference foes in the Tigers (0-4). Watson compiled 22 points and eight rebounds for Hoopeston Area to go with Addison Jones' 10 points. Hunter Lange's 11 points paced Westville in defeat.
Oakwood 60, Rantoul 29. Another big night from Katelyn Young — this one worth 34 points — aided the Comets (4-1) in remaining perfect at their own tournament, rolling past the Eagles (0-5). Aaliyah Denius was Oakwood's second-leading scorer with nine points, all coming in the second half. Rantoul picked up eight points from MyeJoi Williams and six points from Tanaya Young.