In volleyball
Timberwolf Tip-Off
At Cissna Park
Oakwood 2, Clifton Central 0. The Comets swept Clifton Central 25-16, 25-14 in the first tournament match of the day.
Schlarman 2, Hoopeston Area 1. After dropping its opening game 27-26, Schlarman bounced back to beat Hoopeston Area 25-23, 16-14. Emma Bogen had eight kills and Cece Damilano had 13 assists for the Hilltoppers.
Oakwood 2, Watseka 1. The Comets rallied to win 15-25, 25-23, 25-3. Grace Smith had 17 digs and nine assists and Kinzie Parsons and Kennedy McTaggart had five kills for Watseka (2-1).
Schlarman 2, Cissna Park 0. Bogen (seven kills, six assists) and Damilano (four kills, nine assists) led Schlarman (2-1) in a 25-10, 25-16 win. Audrey Kaeb had 13 digs for the Timberwolves (1-1).
Nontournament
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Kennedi Burnett compiled five kills, Emily Bigger handed out 18 assists and Rylee Stahl added seven digs to lead the visiting Spartans (1-1) to a 25-5, 25-2 win against the host Buffaloes. Taylor Stal (three kills) led G-RF (0-3).
In boys' golf
At Crete. Kade Kimmel shot a 50 to help Iroquois West top Illinois Lutheran 209-222 at Balmoral Woods.
At Oakland. Holden Kile fired a 42 to pace Tri-County in a 179-204 loss to Marshall.Villa Grove’s Zach Buesing won medalist honors with a 36.
At Sheldon. James Birch and C.J. VanHoveln both fired a 42 to help Milford edge Watseka 185-186. Lukas Ball and Jordan Schroeder both finished at 44 for the Warriors.
At Monticello. Leyton Ellis shot a 40 to pace Sullivan (170) to a win over Monticello (181) and St. Teresa (250). William Ross shot a 41 to lead the Sages.
In girls' golf
At Monticello. Molly Stringer fired a 37 and Ashley Long garnered a 41 to lead Monticello (193) to a victory over St. Teresa (233) and Sullivan (238).
At Sheldon. Natalie Schroeder led the way with a 43 to pace Watseka (212) to a win over Iroquois West (215) and Milford (253). Adelynn Scharp fired a 48 for the Raiders. Baelee Luce led the Bearcats with a 59.