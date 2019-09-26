In volleyball

Fisher boys in a golf match against Casey at Willow Pond course in Rantoul on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

Beecher 2, Watseka 0. A trio of kills from Kennedy McTaggart and Kinzie Parsons couldn’t keep the host Warriors (8-8-1) from falling against their non-league foe 25-18, 25-16. Sydney McTaggart tallied 10 digs, while Grace Smith added six assists and an ace.

In girls' golf

At Gibson City. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley defeated visiting Iroquois West at Railside Golf Course, winning 218-233 behind medalist Kaitlin Kamman’s 50. Abby Spiller took second overall for the Falcons at 51, while McKinley Tilstra’s 52 paced the Raiders in the dual match.

In boys' golf

At Onarga. Ryan Tilstra shot four strokes better than the rest of the field for a career-low 34 for Iroquois West in a dual match with Blue Ridge, helping the Raiders prevail 165-186 at Shagbark Golf & Country Club. Kade Kimmel’s 42 was good for third overall, while Jack McMillan followed him in fourth (43).

At Sheldon. Watseka claimed a win over Donovan, Momence and Tri-Point in a four-team showdown at Shewami Country Club with a 167 team score. Lukas Ball’s 39 claimed medalist honors, while Leevi Bruens carded 41.