In volleyball
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. Kennedi Burnett’s 10 kills helped lead the Spartans (18-4) to a home triumph 25-11, 25-12 over their Illini Prairie Conference foe.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Momence 0. Addison Oyer had eight kills and Abbie Schmidt put up 11 assists as the Panthers (17-4) bested host Momence 25-11, 25-12 in Sangamon Valley Conference play.
In boys' soccer
Iroquois West Invitational
Clifton Central 2, Watseka 0. The Warriors (0-11) gave up a goal in each half of their loss.At Danvile. Gabe Huddleston fired a 40, Jeff Christison finished at 41 and Mark Lukas had a 42 to help Schlarman claim the crosstown championship over Danville 171-192. Federico Sartori had a 47 for the Vikings.
At Mattoon. Jacob Knofsky shot a 46 for second-place Tri-County against Shelbyville and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg.
At Onarga. Ryan Tilstra fired a 37 and Jack McMillan shot a 38 to lead Iroquois West to the Iroquois County Golf Tournament title. The Raiders beat Watseka, Milford, Cissna Park and Donovan 165-169-175-186-203. James Birch led Milford with a 38, while Watseka’s Lukas Ball shot a 39.
In girls' golf
At Onarga. Natalie Schroeder blew away the field, shooting a 38 to help Watseka win the Iroquois County Golf Tournament. The Warriors beat Iroquois West and Milford 202-204-228. McKinley Tilstra fired a 49 for Iroquois West.
In girls' tennis
At Champaign. Alexis Jones, Erin Durukan and Willa Mankin won in both singles and doubles as Champaign Central topped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7-2.