CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will have to a wait a few more days to get back on track following Sunday's home loss to Maryland. The Illini won't be playing Wednesday at Nebraska after the game was postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases for the Cornhuskers among their Tier I personnel.
Illinois and Nebraska will work in conjunction with the Big Ten office for a possible date to reschedule the game. The 14th-ranked Illini (9-4, 5-2 Big Ten) will return to action instead with an 11 a.m. game Saturday against No. 21 Ohio State at State Farm Center.
Nebraska, which last played Sunday at home to Indiana, did not release who had tested positive among its Tier I personnel. Tier I personnel includes student-athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close contact.