In baseball
CLASS 2A REGIONAL GAMES
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10, Sullivan 0. The seventh-seeded Falcons used a seven-run third inning to break open the regional quarterfinal game that ended in a six-inning home victory for GCMS (8-9). Hunter Brewer provided timely hits out of the leadoff spot, going 2 for 4 with an RBI and three stolen bases. Nathan Kallal (2 for 4, RBI), Ty Cribbett (2 for 2, two runs scored), Braden Roesch (1 for 3, two RBI), Tristan Roesch (1 for 3, two RBI) and Zach Price (1 for 4, two RBI) all came through to provide a balanced offense for GCMS, which will play at No. 2 Shelbyville at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in a regional semifinal game. Kellan Fanson kept 10th-seeded Sullivan (2-14) off-balance by throwing a six-inning shutout, limiting Sullivan to only four hits and striking out seven.
➜ Hoopeston Area 5, Villa Grove/Heritage 2. The Cornjerkers picked the right time to end a four-game losing skid. Hoopeston Area scored four runs in the top of the third inning to take control and eventually post a regional quarterfinal win in Broadlands. Derek Drayer and Nick Hofer each went 1 for 4 with two RBI to advance 10th-seeded Hoopeston Area (4-15) into a 4:30 p.m. regional semifinal game at on Friday at No. 2 Paris. Ben Brown also drove in a run for the Cornjerkers, who received a complete game from Drayer on the mound. Drayer scattered seven hits and struck out seven. The host Hawks scored their lone runs in the bottom of the third on a two-run single from Noah Davison, but couldn’t dent the scoreboard after that. Luke Zimmerman finished 2 for 3 with a double for VG/H (8-11), while Mason Wyant threw all seven innings and struck out four.
➜ Marshall 10, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0. The ninth-seeded Buffaloes couldn’t get their offense or defense on track, sustaining a season-ending five-inning loss in a regional quarterfinal game at No. 8 Marshall. G-RF/C (6-9) trailed 1-0 after two innings before giving up six runs in the third and three more in the fourth. Cale Steinbaugh went 2 for 2 with a double to lead the Buffaloes.
➜ Tri-Valley 5, Clinton 4. Ninth-seeded Clinton saw its season end despite a late rally with a regional quarterfinal defeat against the eighth-seeded Vikings in Downs. Clinton (3-11) scored all four of its run in the top of the seventh inning, with Mason Walker and Wes Harrold each supplying two hits for the Maroons.
➜ Watseka 8, Momence 4. Watseka chose the opportune time to end a five-game losing streak with a regional quarterfinal win at home. The seventh-seeded Warriors (8-9) relied on a strong pitching performance from Ty Berry and timely hits against the 10th-seeded Momence, with Berry striking out 13 and working around six walks while only allowing two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Berry also went 2 for 4 with two RBI at the plate, while Drew Wittenborn finished 2 for 3 with two RBI. Teammates Conner Bell (2 for 4, RBI) and Maddux Rigsby (2 for 4, two runs scored) also helped Watseka move on to play at second-seeded Chicago Christian in a 4:30 p.m. regional semifinal game on Thursday.
CLASS 1A REGIONAL GAMES
➜ Argenta-Oreana 4, Blue Ridge 1. Eighth-seeded Argenta-Oreana scored two runs in the bottom of the first and then kept ninth-seeded Blue Ridge at bay to post a regional quarterfinal home win. Connor Durham struck out 14 in throwing a complete game, while Cooper Heckwine and Zach Kohler both doubled for A-O (4-12) as the Bombers will play at top seed Mt. Pulaski at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in a regional semifinal game. Victor Reynolds went 1 for 2 and drove in the lone run for the Knights (3-12).
➜ Kankakee Grace 3, Judah Christian 2. The ninth-seeded Tribe fell on the road in eight innings during a regional quarterfinal game. Cade Hettmansberger struck out 10 in five innings for Judah Christian (2-5) and added a double to go along with two stolen bases. Grant Kasbergen added an RBI and Brandan Baltierra struck out five in relief.
➜ Salt Fork 15, St. Anne 0. Salt Fork wasted little time in eventually earning a four-inning win, scoring seven runs apiece in the first and second innings of a regional quarterfinal triumph at home. Blake Norton went 3 for 3 with an RBI, Matthew Crawford went 2 for 3 with two RBI and Blake Hettmansberger went 2 for 2 to carry the offense. Hettmansberger only allowed one hit and struck out three in four innings for the Storm (3-11), who play at No. 2 Iroquois West (8-5) at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in a regional semifinal game.
REGULAR-SEASON GAME
➜ Champaign Central 9, Westville 4. The host Maroons led 4-0 after two innings and never trailed despite committing three errors in picking up a nonconference win at Spalding Park. Jake Munroe hit a home run and drove in two runs for Central (21-9), while Carter Hall tripled and added two RBI. Ben Dickerson, Owen Hobbs, Nate Allen and Kendall Crawford combined to limit the Tigers (6-8) to four hits. Kamden Maddox (2 for 3, RBI) and Cade Schaumburg (1 for 3, RBI) led Westville.
In softball
CLASS 3A REGIONAL GAMES
➜ Centennial 18, Decatur Eisenhower 0. The second-seeded Chargers met little resistance from the seventh-seeded Panthers in moving on to Thursday's regional championship game with a four-inning regional semifinal victory. Claire Davison threw all four innings for Centennial (7-6), which will try to win its first regional title since 2013 when it hosts Urbana at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, and finished with five strikeouts. Meagan Wyss finished 1 for 2 with four RBI, while Nini Liong went 2 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored to lead Centennial. Leah Luchinski (2 for 3, two stolen bases, three runs scored), Avery Loschen (2 for 3, two runs scored) and Madisyn Schrad (2 for 3, two runs scored) each added an RBI.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 9, Lincoln 1. The Bulldogs' bats broke out in a regional semifinal triumph at home, sending M-S (16-7) into a 4:30 p.m. regional championship game on Thursday at top seed Canton. Fourth-seeded M-S scored at least two runs in four innings to breeze by the fifth-seeded Railsplitters. Abigail Akers went 4 for 4 with two RBI to pace M-S, while Aubrie Shore went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and a triple. Chloe Truax (2 for 3, three RBI, triple) and Karley Yergler (2 for 4, two RBI, double) also contributed. This was more than enough offense for Yergler, who threw a complete game and only gave up two hits while striking out 12 as M-S won its fourth straight game.
➜ Rantoul 7, Danville 6. A back-and-forth regional semifinal game in Danville turned in favor of the visiting Eagles when Emily Curtis hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to break a 6-all tie. It was Curtis' first hit of the game as she also finished with two RBI and also threw a complete game, striking out eight. Kianna Berlatsky provided a boost hitting leadoff for Rantoul (5-11) by going 3 for 3 with three RBI as the fifth-seeded Eagles advance to play at top-seeded Mt. Zion at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in a regional championship game. Madison Palmer (2 for 4, RBI) and Madison McGinn (2 for 3) also had multi-hit games for Rantoul. Allie Thurston went 2 for 3 with four RBI and Saige Keller went 2 for 4 with two RBI to provide standout performances for the fourth-seeded Vikings.
➜ Urbana 5, Champaign Central 0. The third-seeded Tigers moved one win away from the program’s first regional championship in 34 years with a strong pitching performance by Allison Deck leading the way in a home regional semifinal victory. Deck struck out 17 in throwing a two-hit shutout for Urbana (9-8), which will play at No. 2 Centennial at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday for the regional championship. Urbana led 1-0 after three innings and used a four-run sixth inning to close out the win. Abby Brown sparked Urbana with two hits and two RBI, while Halie Thompson (two hits, RBI) and Lorelie Yau (two hits, run scored) also contributed against sixth-seeded Central (4-19).
CLASS 2A REGIONAL GAMES
➜ Clinton 9, Oakwood 6. The visiting Maroons prevailed after trailing 4-3 through five innings to earn a regional quarterfinal win and get a shot at top-seeded Tuscola (21-0) at 4:30 p.m. in a regional semifinal game. Heidi Humble hit a two-run home run for ninth-seeded Clinton (3-13) in the pivotal sixth inning, while Savanah Clifton went 4 for 4. Sarah Mills (2 for 4, three runs scored, two RBI) and Morgan Fortune (1 for 4, two RBI) also contributed for Clinton. The Maroons received a complete game from Ashley Armstrong, who struck out eight. Tiffany Paris and Alaina Rothwell each hit home runs for eighth-seeded Oakwood (4-11-1) as Paris finished 2 for 4 with three RBI and Rothwell went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. The host and seventh-seeded Buffaloes pulled away from the 10th-seeded Broncos (1-12) to produce a regional quarterfinal victory. Bailee Whittaker went 2 for 3 with two RBI and a home run to highlight a balanced offensive approach from G-RF (6-9). Lilli Hudson went 2 for 3 with two RBI, including a triple, as Claire Renaker (1 for 2) and Trinity Collins (1 for 3) also drove in runs. Ashlyn Spesard and Madelyn Roach each added two hits for G-RF, which advances to play at second-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden (26-7) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in a regional semifinal game. Whittaker threw six innings and struck out five to earn the win in the pitcher’s circle.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. PBL scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and then fended off its Ford County rival to earn a regional quarterfinal win at home. Kayla Adwell and Christina White each finished 2 for 3 with an RBI for the seventh-seeded Panthers (13-3), who won their 10th consecutive game and will play at No. 2 Normal U-High at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in a regional semifinal game. Maddy Foellner (1 for 3) had the other RBI for PBL, with Carly Mutchmore chipping in two hits. Emma Steiner tossed a complete game for PBL, scattering six hits and striking out three. Kate Kristensen (1 for 3) and Ashley Hyatt (1 for 4) each drove in a run for the 10th-seeded Falcons (2-11) as Brynn Boundy tossed a complete game.
➜ Watseka 6, Hoopeston Area 4. Eighth-seeded and host Watseka scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to snap a 4-4 tie and secure the regional quarterfinal win against the ninth-seeded Cornjerkers. Allie Hoy went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Warriors (9-8), who advance to play at top seed Bloomington Central Catholic at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Brianna Denault (2 for 4, three RBI) and Teagan Cawthon (1 for 4, RBI) also drove in critical runs for Watseka. Gracyn Gaddis hit a home run and Audra Funk had two hits for Hoopeston Area.
CLASS 1A REGIONAL GAMES
➜ Milford 11, Donovan 1. The second-seeded Bearcats cruised to a home regional semifinal victory against the seventh-seeded Wildcats in five innings. Emmaleah Marshino went 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, while teammates Abby Storm (3 for 4, triple, two RBI) and Hunter Mowrey (1 for 3, three RBI) also chipped in. Julia Bushnell threw all five innings for Milford (10-6), scattering five hits and striking out five to help the Bearcats advance to Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. regional championship game against Grant Park in Milford.
➜ St. Thomas More 15, Heritage 5. Ninth-seeded St. Thomas More delivered its first win of the season with a five-inning regional quarterfinal victory against the eighth-seeded Hawks in Broadlands. Emily Ritter hit two home runs and Grace Hardin dded a home run for the Sabers (1-14), who will play at top-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (16-3) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in a regional semifinal game. Lauren Deakin also contributed three hits, while Delaney Record had two hits and picked up the pitching for STM. Paige George had two hits for Heritage (0-12).
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Kankakee. Mahomet-Seymour will send three athletes to the Class 2A state meet, while Brianna Dixon of Rantoul will represent the Eagles in two events next week after winning two sectional titles. Dixon placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.53 seconds and also nabbed the title in the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 3 inches to help Rantoul place seventh at the 12-team Kankakee Sectional. Shaelin Ruzich of Mahomet-Seymour won the 300 hurdles in 50.20 and qualified for state in the pole vault by clearing 10-9 as the Bulldogs placed fourth. Teammate Cece Abramson will also compete in the pole vault at state for the Bulldogs after she qualified with a mark of 9-9. Elizabeth Sims finished second in the 3,200 (12:21.64) to punch her ticket to Charleston as well for M-S. Paxton-Buckley-Loda qualified two athletes for state in two different events as the Panthers took fifth with 49 points. Trixie Johnson won the 800 in 2:22.13 for the Panthers, while teammate Lillianna Frichtl took second in the long jump (16-8).
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Champaign. Host Centennial had three athletes win four events and one relay take first place, helping the Chargers to second place at the 11-team Big 12 meet. Normal West won the meet with 154 points, followed by 72 points compiled by Centennial. Daniel Lacy shined for Centennial by winning the 100-meter dash in 11.02 seconds and placing first in the 400 in 50.32. Teammates Alex Geissler topped the field in the 800 with a time of 2:02.61 and Aaron Hendron won the 1,600 in 4:39.27, edging Urbana’s Sam Lambert (4:40.77) for the title. Centennial also won the 1,600 relay in a time of 3:33.40, just ahead of runner-up Urbana (3:33.85). Daniel Mboyo won the long jump to give Urbana — which placed fifth with 58 points — its lone conference title. Mboyo soared to a distance of 22 feet, 6 1/2 inches. Danville placed seventh with 39 points as Joe Irons had the best finish for the Vikings with a second-place showing in the discus (143-5) and Champaign Central was ninth with eight points. Garrett McNeilly’s fourth-place finish in the 400 (53.67) was the best placement by the Maroons.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Host Champaign Central won 8-1 against Big 12 foe Urbana. The Maroons swept all three doubles matches, while Ezra Bernhard didn't drop a game in winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Lalit Gurrapu at No. 3, John Pelafos at No. 4, Avi Rhodes at No. 5 and Adam Bergh at No. 6 also won singles matches for Central. Bill Layton claimed Urbana's lone point with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles.
➜ At Champaign. Maroa-Forsyth topped St. Thomas More 8-1, with the pairing of Jack McMahon and Parker Moore winning 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles for the Sabers.
➜ At Urbana. Uni High defeated Charleston 5-1 in a match at Atkins Tennis Center, with the Illineks winning all three singles matches. Lucas Wood won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, followed by a 6-0, 6-1 win from Aryan Sachdev at No. 2 singles and Mason Miao won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.