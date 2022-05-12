In girls’ soccer
Class 1A Williamsville Regional
➜ St. Thomas More 1, Athens/Petersburg PORTA 1. The seventh-seed Sabers (8-11-2) entered overtime deadlocked at 1 with the fourth-seeded Athens after Leilani Sayavongsa’s regulation goal. STM then kept its season going by winning penalty kicks 3-2 and advancing to Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional final against top-seeded Williamsville. Goalkeeper Maddy McCoy was the hero in penalty kicks, making three saves, and Emma Devocelle, Ava Dickerson and Abbie Vessel each scored on their penalty kicks.
Class 1A Decatur Lutheran Regional
➜ St. Teresa 2, Monticello 0. The fifth-seeded Sages (9-10-3) saw their season come to an end in a regional semifinal loss to third-seeded St. Teresa.
In girls’ track and field
Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Sectional
➜ Panthers lead area. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s 72 points put the Panthers in fourth place of 16 programs in this sectional, and the squad earned five Class 1A state berths along the way. Trixie Johnson won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 25.11 seconds to pace that quintet, which will compete at next Thursday’s 1A state preliminaries in Charleston. Johnson also anchored a runner-up 1,600 relay unit (4:21.95) that included Lorena Arnett, Maisy Johnson and Lillie Frichtl. PBL’s other state advancers were Frichtl in the 100 (second place, 12.71), Maisy Johnson in high jump (second, 4 feet, 113/4 inches) and Bailey Luebchow in pole vault (second, 9-61/4). Additional local state qualifiers from this meet were St. Thomas More’s Alyson Clements in the 400 (second, 1:01.26) and Paige Stark in the 3,200 (second, 13:27.73), DeLand-Weldon’s Morgan Frye in shot put (first, 32-01/4), Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Savannah Shumate in discus (first, 98-9) and Blue Ridge’s Alexis Wike in high jump (first, 4-113/4).
In baseball
➜ Argenta-Oreana 14, Heritage 3. Zach Kohler tripled and doubled, driving in six runs to power the Bombers (8-8) to a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Grayson Fane struck out three and walked four, allowing two hits and two earned runs in four innings before Landon Lawson struck out all three batters he faced. Dirk Buhlig II hit a two-run double, and Sawyer Jones and Dylan Ragsdale each added RBI doubles. For the Hawks (1-12), Robert Holloman doubled and singled, driving in a run.
➜ Champaign Central 7, Centennial 2. Max Quirk struck out eight and threw a three-hit complete game for the Maroons in a Big 12 win, while Jake Munroe had two hits and two RBI for Central. Kevin Lehr added two hits, Charlie Hobbs chipped in with two RBI and Mitchell Crompton scored twice. Cal Meyers went 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Chargers (5-13).
➜ Clinton 7, Meridian 1. Payton Cross went 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles, and Mason Walker also doubled twice, going 3 for 5, to lead the Maroons (7-7) to a Central Illinois Conference win. Brooks Cluver also came up with three hits. Dom Thayer earned the win, striking out 14 and allowing one hit in a complete game.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6, Schlarman 3. Cale Steinbaugh came up with three hits, two runs and a stolen base to lead the Buffaloes (8-9) to the VVC win. Cameron Steinbaugh went 6 2/3 innings on the mound, striking out seven batters and allowing three runs. Brayden Nale and Trenton Ryan also chipped in with two RBI each. Adam Watson came up with two hits for the Hilltoppers (2-11).
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11, Lexington 0. Hunter Brewer drove in four runs on four hits to lead the Falcons (14-7) to their fourth straight win, this one in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Altin Nettleton and Brayden Elliott combined to pitch six scoreless innings. Elliott came up with three hits, while Kellan Fanson, Ty Cribbett and Zach Price each drove in a run.
➜ LeRoy 12, Rantoul 2. Blake Roundtree came up with two hits — including a triple — for two RBI, and Tyson Brent drove in two runs of his own with a double and a single to lead the Panthers (17-8) to a nonconference win over the Eagles (2-16). Roundtree fanned eight batters in five innings, allowing two earned runs on one hit.
➜ Oakwood 21, Tri-County 5. The Comets (14-11) poured on the runs in nonconference action, highlighted by Travis Tiernan’s home run and four RBI. Dalton Hobick drove in three runs on three hits, including a home run, and Josh Young drove in two runs on three hits, including a double. Greg Reese came up with the only hit for the Titans (7-10) and Justin Robertson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Mt. Zion 2. Taylor Voorhees came up with two RBI on a double and single, and Maddux Carter drove in another run with a double to help the Spartans cruise to their 19th straight win. Griffin Roesch drove in a run with a single and Adam Price and Tyler Altenbaumer both doubled for SJ-O (27-2). Hayden Brazelton went 3 for 4 with one RBI, while Avian Gerdes scattered four hits in five innings to pick up the win.
➜ St. Thomas More 8, Mattoon 6. Cooper Hannagan got it done at the plate and on the mound, doubling once, singling twice, stealing a base and driving in three runs, while allowing one earned run with five strikeouts in five innings as the Sabers (9-11) earned a narrow nonconference win in nonconference action. Dawson Magrini hit an RBI single and stole a base, while Ryan Hendrickson had an RBI double and stole a base.
➜ Watseka 9, Armstrong-Potomac 4. Conner Bell doubled twice, driving in two runs, and struck out five, in a complete game to lead the Warriors (3-13) to the Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Ty Berry singled twice, driving in two runs, and stole two bases. Cain Buhr doubled and drove in a run for the Trojans (8-10), and Gavin Parkerson doubled twice.
In softball
➜ Arcola 3, Champaign Central 0. Keira Hohlbauch struck out five batters and threw a shutout while also adding two hits and an RBI to help the Purple Riders (14-12) to the nonconference win. Kacie Sisk and Ava Simpson also drove in runs. Abby Boland and Alison Williams each came up with two hits for the Maroons (12-15).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18, Salt Fork 13. In a slugfest of a Vermilion Valley Conference matchup, the host Blue Devils (12-7) pushed their win streak to four by downing the Storm (10-12). Draycee Nelson went 3 for 5 with three runs scored for BHRA, which added two hits and two RBI apiece from Natalie Clapp and Ava Acton plus two hits and three runs from Jacey Wendell. All four of those girls stole two bases apiece as well.
➜ Blue Ridge 10, Tri-County 0. Ellie Schlieper allowed just four hits and gave up no runs in a complete game as the Knights (9-17) earned the LPC win. Carsyn Stiger had two singles and two RBI, while Lillian Enger, Ashlyn Voyles, Farrah Michaels and Cassie Zimmerman each came up with two hits as well. Briana Reese doubled and singled for Tri-County (2-13).
➜ LeRoy 11, Rantoul 4. Haley Cox hit a two-run double and allowed three earned runs, striking out six in a nonconference complete game as the Panthers (25-5) won their 11th in a row. Callie Warlow hit a home run and drove in two runs. Emily Curtis went 2 for 3 with three RBI for the Eagles (7-15).
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 13, Chrisman 2. Abby Storm doubled and tripled, driving in five runs, and Lydia Puetz went 2 of 2 with an RBI as the Bearcats (8-7-1) cruised to the VVC victory. Brynlee Wright added two RBI on two hits and Alivia Schmink hit an RBI double. Alivia Brinkley singled twice for the Cardinals (0-12).
➜ Paris 6, Villa Grove 0. Alison Pangburn, Maci Clodfelder, Alexandria Brown and Emma Bratten-Noice each came up with hits for the Blue Devils (17-12) in the nonconference matchup.
➜ St. Thomas More 12, Heritage 4. The Sabers (2-13) scored seven runs in the first three innings to build a significant cushion against the Hawks (0-15), who responded with a three-run fifth.
➜ Shelbyville 9, Clinton 4. The Maroons (3-17) couldn’t hold on to a 3-0 lead they built on April 29 as they resumed a Central Illinois Conference game on Wednesday. Brooke Reeves finished with two hits, a double and an RBI, and Heidi Humble tripled and singled with an RBI.
➜ Tuscola 6, Sullivan 2. The visiting Warriors (17-6) capped their losing streak at two games by holding off Sullivan (14-12) in CIC play. Isabelle Wilcox doubled twice among three hits and drove in two runs for Tuscola, which added two hits and two RBI from Emily Czerwonka. Sullivan’s Madaline Probus and Morgan Moll each drove in one run.
➜ Watseka 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Allie Hoy doubled and singled to drive in two runs and Caitlin Corzine came up with a two run single and also pitched shutout. Jasmine Essington also drove in a run and scored twice as the Warriors (13-7) picked up a nonconference victory. For the Panthers (6-18), Aubrey Busboom doubled and singled, while Tanner Graham went 2 of 2 at the plate.
➜ Westville 11, Oakwood 0. Abby Sabalaskey came close to a perfect game on Wednesday, striking out 13 batters in a one-hit shutout as the Tigers (22-3) eased past the Comets (6-19-1) to win the VVC regular season title. Lani Gondzur drove in two runs and Sabalaskey also went 3 of 4.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Jaewoon Jung and Jack Holder picked up an 8-1 win at No. 2 doubles and Holder won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 5 singles to help Uni High earn a 5-4 win over St. Thomas More at Atkins Tennis Center. Aryan Sachdev, Kevin Chen and Mason Miao won singles matches for the Illineks. The Sabers held a 2-1 edge in doubles as Brandon Hood and Rohan Thope toughed out a 9-8 win and Luc Kengue Moukeke and Caleb Twohey won 8-5. Thope and Twohey also prevailed in singles action.
GAVIN GOOD