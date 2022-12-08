ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball team got back on the winning track with a 37-23 home victory against Oakwood in Vermilion Valley Conference play on Wednesday night.
A-P enjoyed a 24-3 lead at halftime after shutting out the Comets in the first quarter.
Brynn Spencer scored a game-high 11 points for the Trojans (8-2) and Kyla Bullington joined her in double figures with 10 points. Cami Saltsgaver (seven points) and Lily Jameson (six points) also contributed.
Jaydah Arrowsmith had a team-high nine points for Oakwood (5-4).
Cardinals snap losing skid in big way
BROADLANDS — The Chrisman girls’ basketball team defeated Heritage 52-26 on Wednesday night in nonconference action, ending an eight-game losing streak.
Chrisman (2-8) received 15 points and eight steals from Alivia Brinkley as the Cardinals took a 25-9 lead into halftime. Taylor Jones added 13 points and Olivia Radke chipped in nine points.
Adena Paul scored a team-high 12 points for Heritage (0-5), who also had Faith Latham and Bailee Lubben score six points apiece.
Maddox sparks Westville to home win
WESTVILLE — Led by a big game from Kamden Maddox, The Westville boys’ basketball team cruised to a 62-27 home win against Heritage on Wednesday night.
Maddox drained six three-pointers en route to a game-high 30 points for the Tigers (4-1) in the nonconference win. Teammates Zack Russell (13 points) and Matthew Darling (10 points) joined Maddox in double figures.
Aaron Coffin scored a team-high eight points and Rylan White added six points for Heritage (2-5).
Bombers pull away in tourney
WARRENSBURG — Argenta-Oreana will play for the Macon County Tournament's consolation championship following Wednesday's 63-49 win over Meridian in the consolation semifinals.
Three players hit double figures scoring for the Bombers (3-6), who will face Central A&M at 5 p.m. Friday. Jalynn Flowers led that trio with 16 points, while both Tyson Oros and Chase Logue finished with 14 points.