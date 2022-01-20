In boys’ basketball
Salem Invitational
East St. Louis 71, Champaign Central 45. Champaign Central hung with East St. Louis through one half, but the Flyers took control after halftime and never looked back. AJ Williams led the Maroons (2-11) with 11 points, Dwayne Hubbard chipped in 10 points and Jaquan Jenkins
- had a team-high seven rebounds. Central will now face Carbondale at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the consolation semifinals.
Nontournament
Cerro Gordo/Bement 57, Arcola 56. Cerro Gordo/Bement continued its string of success against Douglas County foes with Wednesday’s double overtime victory against Arcola after beating Tuscola also by a single point Monday. Connor Brown went off for the Broncos (17-3), leading the team with 34 points in the Lincoln Prairie Conference showdown. Tyson Moore chipped in 11 points in the win. Alex Kuhns paced the Purple Riders (7-8) with 19 points, while Beau Edwards and Jackson Miller
- had 10 points apiece.
In girls’ basketball
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
LeRoy 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24. LeRoy used a dominant first quarter from Callie Warlow to build what turned out to be an insurmountable lead in its consolation semifinal win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley that also served to snap a six-game losing streak. Warlow scored 11 points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 27 points for the Panthers (7-16), with Emily Bogema knocking down a pair of three-pointers and chipping in nine points. Savannah Shumate
- scored a team-high seven points for the Falcons (4-19).
Vermillion County tournament
Armstrong-Potomac 38, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33. The lead trading back and forth during regulation meant Wednesday’s game between Armstrong-Potomac and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin would be decided in overtime. The Trojans had the final upper hand, outscoring the Blue Devils 8-3 in the bonus period for the win. Ali Morgan led a fairly balanced A-P (17-4) with 11 points, Matti Kennel finished with eight points and five other Trojans also scored. Sophia Rome had 11 points for the Blue Devils (5-14), and Beth McMahon
- chipped in 10. A-P will face Salt Fork at 8 p.m. Friday in the championship game, while BHRA plays for fifth place against Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 5 p.m. Friday.
Hoopeston Area 46, Westville 28. Hoopeston Area held Westville to single-digit scoring in all four quarters, including just four points each in the first and fourth, en route to the easy tourney win. Tori Birge led the balanced effort for the Cornjerkers (8-11) with 13 points. Bre Crose added nine points, and three other Hoopeston players chipped in eight points apiece. Lydia Gondzur
- led the Tigers (6-11) with 11 points thanks in part to making 5 of 9 free throws. Hoopeston Area will play Oakwood at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the third place game.
Salt Fork 36, Oakwood 29. Salt Fork’s Alexa Jamison was nearly unstoppable Wednesday night against Oakwood. The Storm freshman nearly matched the Comets’ point total by herself, scoring a game-high 28 points. She had all 12 points in the first quarter and all 11 in the fourth for Salt Fork (16-5). Macie Russell scored the Storm’s other eight points. Karsen Rupp and Addie Wright
- tallied 10 points apiece for Oakwood (10-14).
Nontournament
Watseka 42, Momence 11. Watseka got scoring contributions from 11 different players as it jumped out to a monster lead at halftime and never faltered in its blowout road win against Momence. Allie Hoy scored eight points, all in the first half, to lead the Warriors (17-3), and Raegan Gooding
- chipped in seven points in the win.
In boys’ swimming and diving
At Champaign. Champaign Central won 10 of 12 events at Unit 4 pool and easily dispatched Big 12 rivals Bloomington 126-57. Nolan Miller and Austin Barker
- won two individual events apiece to lead the Maroons. Miller crushed the field in the 200-yard individual medley, winning by nearly 25 seconds in 1:59.54, and he also took first in the 100-yard butterfly in 53.54 seconds. Barker placed first in the 100-yard freestyle in 53.72 seconds and first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.30.
Scott Richey