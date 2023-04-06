In baseball
Mahomet-Seymour 10, Villa Grove 0. Mahomet-Seymour and Villa Grove played 2 1/2 scoreless innings before the Bulldogs started scoring and didn’t stop with a five-run bottom of the fourth, putting them over the top in the run-shortened victory. The bottom of the M-S lineup did the most damage. Cade Starrick led the way for the Bulldogs (9-1), going 3 of 4 with a double and two RBI. Braden Houchin and Finn Randolph added two hits apiece, and Randolph got the win after striking out six in five innings. Parker Knierim took the loss for the Blue Devils (3-4) but had a single in his only official at bat.
Pleasant Plains 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Four runs in the first two innings for Pleasant Plains proved to be too much for St. Joseph-Ogden to overcome in Wednesday’s high-profile nonconference matchup. Adam Price went 2 of 2 with a double and two RBI for the Spartans (6-4), while Maddux Carter was 1 of 3 with an RBI. Caleb Ochs took the loss after giving up those four runs.
Westville 12, Cissna Park 2. Westville got unexpected home-field advantage when Wednesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference game was moved from Cissna Park because of the weather, and the Tigers took advantage for a run-shortened victory in six innings. Zach Russell went 3 of 5 with two runs scored and three RBI to pace Westville (9-2) at the plate. Ethan McMaster went 2 of 4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI in support of Cade Schaumburg’s nine-strikeout complete game. Colson Carley was 1 of 2 with an RBI to lead the Timberwolves (3-5).
In girls’ soccer
Monticello 0, St. Thomas More 0. Monticello goalkeeper Allison Nebelsick made four saves to preserve her clean sheet. St. Thomas More goalkeeper Maddy Swisher one-upped her with five saves for the same. And the Sages (4-3-2) and Sabers (4-4-1) turned Wednesday’s Illini Prairie Conference showdown into a draw.
Urbana 9, Decatur MacArthur 0. A hat trick and two assists from Chloe Sikora was only part of Urbana’s blowout win Wednesday against former Big 12 rivals Decatur MacArthur. Beatrice Ebel also had two goals and two assists, Sammi Christman added had two goals and one assist and Shianne Harris chipped in one goal and two assists. Goalkeeper Nox MacDougall made two saves for the Tigers (4-5) to snap a four-match losing streak.
In softball
Armstrong-Potomac 7, Schlarman Academy 0. Armstrong-Potomac’s Kyla Bullington struck out 10 and notched a no-hitter in the Trojans’ shutout victory in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Laney Duden provided the offensive pop for A-P (4-4) with a double, triple and RBI.
Sullivan 10, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 6. Sullivan still hasn’t lost since its season opener, running its winning streak to six straight games with Wednesday’s comeback — twice — victory against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg. Sullivan (6-1) had to overcome a 2-0 deficit after one inning and used seven unanswered runs in the final two innings to overcome a 6-3 deficit through five. Maddy Probus was 1 of 4 with a triple and two RBI for Sullivan, Shay Hunter also drove in two runs and Tabitha Webb and Aeralyn Thrasher scored two runs apiece.
Westville 3, Mahomet-Seymour 2. Westville got all of its scoring done in the top of the first inning and withstood a pair of run-scoring innings from Mahomet-Seymour to hold on for the nonconference win. Westville ace Abby Sabalaskey struck out 12 and was tagged for a pair of unearned runs on six hits in the complete game victory for the Tigers (9-1). Jazmyn Bennett, Lilly Kiesel and Izzy Sliva all drove in a run in the win. Madelyn Logsdon had two hits, including one of two extra-base hits for the Bulldogs (2-4).