Wednesday's prep highlights:
In volleyball
Arcola 2, Tuscola 0. The host Purple Riders (3-3) came away with a win in straight sets 25-15, 25-10 over the Warriors (2-14).
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Danville 0. Peyton Williams led the Spartans’ (13-2) 25-11, 25-14 win over the Vikings (1-12) with seven kills and eight digs. Addie Roesch was close behind with six kills and three aces. Halle Brazelton had 17 assists and four aces.
In boys’ soccer
Argenta-Oreana 6, St. Theresa 1. A three-goal, two-assist performance from Rylan Lawson led the Bombers (7-3) to a win. Ryan Wood, Adam Stark and Dillion Keathley also scored for A-O. Lucas May had two assists, and Adrick McMillion and Brady Lawson each added one. McMillion also had four saves in net.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4, Rantoul 0. Fisher/GCMS (9-1) didn’t allow a single shot on goal en route to a win over the Eagles (3-5-1). Zack Zbinden scored twice, and David Hull and Isaiah Johnson had the other two goals. Jacob Chittick and Sid Pfoff each had an assist.
Mahomet-Seymour 1, Mt. Zion 1. Nolan Wheeler scored the lone goal of the night for the Bulldogs (6-1-3), assisted by Kai Jones.
Monticello 2, Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth 1. Rylan Good scored both the goals for the Sages (6-1-3), with assists credited to Caleb Wood, Levi Stephens and Max Schreffer.
Uni High 5, Oakwood/Salt Fork 2. Shabi Prasanth and Nate Roth each had two goals and one assist to lead the Illineks (7-3) over O/SF (5-6-1). Henry Wang also scored for Uni, and Robert Tu and Aldo Zepeda each had an assist. Uni goalie David Risinger had four saves. Ethan Merritt and Aidan O’Brien scored for O/SF, and Thomas Wells had an assist. Goalie Jakob Rupp recorded nine saves in the loss.
In boys’ golf
At Onarga. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took the win, with the visiting Falcons finishing with a team score of 169 to outpace Iroquois West (193) at Shagbark Golf Club. GCMS collected the team win behind Jesse Watterson’s 39. Tyler Read led the Raiders with a 43.
At Heyworth. LeRoy came away with a three-team match win, shooting a team score of 162. Sam Edmundson and Brycen Umstattd each shot a 39 to lead the Panthers.
At Sheldon. Watseka carded a team score of 167 to finish one stroke back of first-place Kankakee in the three-team match at Shewami Country Club. Hagen Hoy paced the host Warriors with a 39, three strokes behind medalist Paul Azzarelli from Kankakee. Westville finished third with a 216, led by Austin Shannon and Noah Atwood, both of whom had matching51s for the Tigers.
In girls’ golf
At Sullivan. Host Sullivan fell two strokes short of Effingham, shooting a team score of 188 to finish second. Shae Ellis’ 44 led Sullivan’s efforts.
In girls’ tennis
At Champaign. Centennial took a tough loss at home with Mattoon prevailing 9-0 against the host Chargers. The doubles teams of Anna Williams/Ria Modi and Krisha Patel/Rylin Zumwalt put up the best fight, each falling 6-1, 6-3.