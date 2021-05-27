In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 2. Eric Watson singled in a run with two out in the top of the seventh to tie this Vermilion Valley Conference nailbiter at 2, and the Blue Devils (10-5) went on to score three runs in the eighth and knock off the Buffaloes (5-6). BHRA’s Dawson Dodd and Tuff Elson each drove in a run in the eighth, and Elson finished with three hits on the day. The Blue Devils’ Rance Bryant allowed just four hits and struck out 13 in 7 1/3 innings pitched, as well. Cole Webster and Trenton Ryan each had a first-inning RBI for G-RF/C.
➜ Cissna Park 12, Watseka 0. Ian Rogers tossed a two-hit shutout across five innings for the visiting Timberwolves (7-10) in their Sangamon Valley Conference rout of the Warriors (7-9). Rogers added two walks, an RBI and two runs scored as a hitter. Brayden Bruens (two RBI, two runs), Gavin Spitz (two hits, two runs) and Bryce Sluis (one hit, two walks, two runs) all aided the CP offense.
➜ Cumberland 17, Blue Ridge 0. The host Knights (3-10) couldn’t get any offense going in a four-inning Lincoln Prairie Conference defeat, led by Ben Wallace's two hits and one walk.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 10, Effingham 3. The host Bulldogs moved back over .500 with this Apollo Conference triumph. Will Sampson and Zac Carr each homered and drove in three runs for M-S (11-10), with Sampson scoring three times and Carr twice. The Bulldogs’ Nicholas Scharetti and Mateo Casillas combined on a four-hitter in which they struck out six on the bump.
➜ Milford 6, Oakwood 4. The visiting Bearcats (9-5) staved off the Comets (11-7) in a VVC thriller. Luke McCabe (three hits, one RBI, two runs), Aaron Banning (two hits, one RBI) and Sawyer Laffoon (two hits, two runs) produced prominent offensive efforts to Milford’s cause. Oakwood, which scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, was led by Cayden Wells' two RBI and two hits apiece from Dalton Hobick and Isaiah Ruch.
➜ Salt Fork 12, Armstrong-Potomac 3. The host Storm (2-8) ended a four-game skid and took down the Trojans (6-9) in a five-inning VVC matchup. Zach Gritten (two home runs, four RBI) and Blake Norton (home run, four RBI) keyed Salt Fork. A-P’s Gavin Parkerson swatted his own home run and netted two RBI.
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 14, Cerro Gordo/Bement 6. The visiting Hawks (8-9) and Broncos (1-8) produced 15 of their runs in the final three innings of LPC play. VG/H was powered by four-RBI days from Ryan Cheatham and Luke Zimmerman. Cheatham homered and scored three runs, the latter mark matched by teammate Noah Davison. CG/B’s Jacob Rogers (two hits, two RBI) and Aiden Shonkwiler (three hits, one RBI) led their team’s output.
In softball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 13, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3. Alyvia Jackson homered once, doubled twice and drove in five runs for the visiting Blue Devils (8-8), who rolled past the Buffaloes (3-7) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. BHRA’s Aniston Myers (two doubles, two RBI, three runs) and Ella Myers (four hits, one RBI, three runs) also provided key contributions. Makaelyn Lagacy and Bailee Whittaker each put forth one hit and one RBI for G-RF.
➜ Cumberland 14, Blue Ridge 12. A Lincoln Prairie Conference slugfest went against the host Knights (10-4). Cassie Zimmerman went 4 for 5 with three RBI to pace Blue Ridge’s potent attack. Lexi Young (3 for 4, three RBI) and Abby Bolen (two hits, two RBI) also chipped in for the Knights.
➜ Milford 13, Oakwood 7. The visiting Bearcats (8-5) homered five times en route to a VVC success versus the Comets (4-9-1). Jordin Lucht and Brynlee Wright each provided two dingers, and Emmaleah Marshino had the other. Oakwood’s Karsen Rupp produced four RBI on three hits, and Savannah Nevitt added three hits.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Teutopolis 0. Maggie Ward was stellar inside the circle for the host Spartans (23-6), firing a complete-game three-hit shutout during this nonconference victory. Addison Frick‘s two-hit afternoon paced the SJ-O offense.
➜ Salt Fork 12, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Kendyl Hurt‘s four hits and four RBI paved the way for the host Storm (5-10) to dispatch the Trojans (3-9) in a VVC event. Kendall Cooley‘s two hits and two runs also helped Salt Fork, and Mackenzie Russell starred in the circle by allowing just two hits and striking out 11 across five innings. Kyla Bullington and Jess Goulding each singled for A-P.
➜ Tuscola 8, Clinton 2. After producing four runs in the second inning, the visiting Warriors (18-0) stayed ahead for the remainder of their Central Illinois Conference win versus the Maroons (2-11). Jessie Martin homered among three hits, knocked in three runs and scored thrice for Tuscola, which took in three hits from Kendyl Ring and two hits from Ella Boyer. Clinton’s Heidi Humble homered, and teammate Ashley Armstrong bagged three hits.
➜ Villa Grove 21, Tri-County 2. The visiting Blue Devils (11-12) routed the Titans in five innings of LPC play. Alison Pangburn tripled three times, drove in five runs and scored four times to lead the Blue Devils, who added a home run and four RBI from Maci Clodfelder to support Emma Bratten-Noice‘s five innings of four-hit pitching.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 0, Peoria Richwoods 0. The host Maroons (10-4-2) settled for a scoreless draw with their Big 12 Conference opponent, fueled by Meg Rossow making 11 saves in net.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Peoria. Danville took sixth of 11 programs in the Big 12 Conference meet with 47 points, followed by Centennial (seventh with 40), Champaign Central (eighth with 33) and Urbana (ninth with 32). The Vikings’ Hallee Thomas finished atop the 100-meter hurdles in 15.30 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 47.09. Centennial’s Annabel Thorstenson trumped all comers in the discus as well with her top throw of 111 feet, 9 inches. Thorstenson added a second-place showing in the shot put (34-9 1/2). Other top-three local efforts came from Thomas in the pole vault (second, 9-11 3/4), Urbana’s Naomie Bisimwa in the discus (second, 104-6), the Chargers’ Brooklynn Sweikar in the 400 dash (third, 1 minute, 4.95 seconds) and Central’s Maaike Niekerk in the 3,200 run (third, 12:41.89).