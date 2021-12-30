In boys’ basketball
BSN Classic At Bismarck
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Salt Fork 43. The fourth quarter decided this one. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Salt Fork traded the lead in the first and second quarters, the game was all square through three and the host Blue Devils claimed the BSN Classic title thanks to some fourth quarter free throws. Brett Meidel scored a game-high 18 points for BHRA (12-5) and was joined in double figures by Hayden Rice with 16 points and Ayden Ingram with 11 points. Blake Norton led Salt Fork (9-4) with 11 points, and Camden Smoot added 10 points for the Storm.
➜ Milford 65, Illinois Math & Science 33. A free throw tiebreaker kept Milford out of the championship game despite finishing pool play unbeaten. So, of course, the Bearcats made all eight of their free throws in their third-place win against Illinois Math & Science. Adin Portwood went 7 of 7 at the line and led the Bearcats (12-5) with 19 points. Andrew White hit six three-pointers and chipped in 18 points in the win.
➜ Indiana Math & Science 69, Heritage 47. Drew Williams submitted a 19-point effort for the Hawks (1-12), but they were swept away by an out-of-state opponent in the tournament’s ninth-place game. Timmy Wilson provided 11 points for Heritage, which grabbed seven points from Aaron Coffin.
➜ Villa Grove 48, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin JV 45. The Blue Devils (3-10) concluded a seven-game skid by winning the tournament’s 11th-place game over the host’s junior varsity outfit. Villa Grove overcame a 36-29 deficit after three quarters as Layne Rund netted eight of his 17 points in the last eight minutes. Ashton Harrison was the Blue Devils’ leading scorer overall with 19 points, while both Robert Fancher and Brady Clodfelder chipped in five points. Caden Keleminic’s 14 points and Micah Stanford’s 10 points paced BHRA’s JV team.
Centralia Holiday Tournament
➜ Champaign Central 54, Belleville West JV 37. Jaquan Jenkins netted a career-best 16 points for the Maroons (2-5), who evened their tournament record at 1-1 with this consolation quarterfinal victory. Dwayne Hubbard and Chris Bush each scored 10 points to Central, which will face Chatham Glenwood in Thursday’s 10 a.m. consolation semifinal game.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
➜ Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 57, Arcola 30. A sluggish Arcola offense managed just nine first-half points against CHBC, and the Purple Riders couldn’t overcome that deficit to drop the fifth-place game in Dieterich. Beau Edwards led Arcola (4-7) with 11 points, and Tanner Thomas chipped in nine points, all in the third quarter, in the loss.
➜ Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 56, Sullivan 41. Seventh-seeded Sullivan (0-11) was unable to fend off the No. 8 seed in the tournament’s seventh-place game.
Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic
➜ Centennial 57, Charleston 51. Centennial booked its spot in the consolation championship game after flipping a first-quarter deficit into a halftime lead and eventual victory thanks to a balanced scoring effort. Trae Warren led the Chargers (6-6) with 15 points. David Hubbard and Hezekiah Simmons added 12 points apiece in the win.
➜ Centennial 50, Pleasant Plains 49. The Chargers found themselves trailing 37-29 after three quarters in this consolation semifinal game, but a furious rally in the final period allowed them to stun the Cardinals and advance in the consolation bracket. Centennial permitted Plains just one fourth-quarter field goal and simultaneously surged on offense, led by Hubbard scoring 14 of his team-best 18 points in those last eight minutes. Warren contributed five of his eight points in the fourth quarter, and Jack Young Jr. provided four of his seven points in that same stretch for the Chargers.
Kankakee Holiday Tournament
➜ Cissna Park 76, St. Anne 71. The Timberwolves (5-9) outscored their enemy 11-6 in overtime to secure a consolation semifinal victory. Cissna Park finished 28 of 40 from the free-throw line, with Gavin Spitz (11 of 17), Malaki Verkler (7 of 12) and Gavin Savoree (7 of 7) constituting most of that statistic. Fittingly, all three of those players finished with 23 points. Verkler added six assists and two blocked shots, and Savoree contributed five assists. The Timberwolves will face Clifton Central in Thursday’s fifth-place game at noon.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
➜ Neoga 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31. Offensive efficiency dipped for Paxton-Buckley-Loda as the third-place game against Neoga progressed, and so did the Panthers’ chances. A six-point PBL deficit at halftime ballooned to double figures in the final two quarters, as the Indians pulled away for the victory. Brandon Knight led the Panthers (6-4) with seven points and three rebounds, and Jacob Gronsky added six points, two rebounds and two assists in the loss.
➜ Oakwood 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44. Josh Young shot 8 of 14 from the field and Dalton Hobick hit 7 of 14 shots from the field, each compiling 21 points for the Comets (13-4) as they claimed the fifth-place game over the Falcons (6-7). Hobick finished with a double-double by hauling in 12 rebounds. Gaven Clouse’s six points and Grant Powell’s four steals also helped Oakwood’s cause. GCMS was led by Brayden Elliott’s 12 points, Ty Cribbett’s 11 points and Seth Barnes’ nine points.
➜ Clinton 58, Ridgeview 47. Mason Walker connected on five three-pointers and finished with 23 points and five assists for the Maroons (5-10), who ended the tournament by winning the seventh-place game over the Mustangs (1-14). Trevor Scott added 14 points for Clinton, which earned a nine-point, nine-rebound effort from Colton Walker. Ridgeview was paced by a trio of double-digit scorers in Cam Kelly (19 points), Cale Hoffman (14 points) and Jacob Whitehill (12 points).
Pontiac Holiday Tournament
➜ Bloomington 56, Danville 51. Danville cut its five-point halftime deficit to one point heading into the fourth quarter against Bloomington, but the Vikings couldn’t finish off the comeback attempt against their Big 12 rivals in a consolation quarterfinal loss that knocked Danville out of the tournament. O’Shawn Jones-Winslow shot 6 of 12 from the field and led Danville (6-4) with 16 points and five rebounds. Martez Rhodes chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds, and JaVaughn Robinson had 12 points and three rebounds in the loss.
St. Teresa Christmas Tournament
➜ Riverton 58, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42. Riverton just steadily built its lead in the fifth-place game against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, adding a few points per quarter until putting the finishing touches on its 16-point win with a strong finish. Wyatt Hilligoss helped keep the Knights (6-7) close early and finished with a team-high 18 points, while Connor Edmonds added 11 points.
State Farm Holiday Classic
Large Schools
At Normal
➜ Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, Mahomet-Seymour 47. Mahomet-Seymour jumped out to an early lead against Bradley-Bourbonnais in the consolation championship game and led by 10 at halftime. The Bulldogs managed just two points in the third quarter, however, sparking the Boilermakers’ comeback victory. Byron Lynch scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (7-7), and Wyatt Bohm added nine points in the loss.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 62, Lincoln-Way West 51. In the consolation semifinal game, the Bulldogs used a 24-10 second-quarter scoring edge to dispatch their opponent. Blake Wolters led a quartet of M-S players in double figures, banking 19 points to go with Lynch’s 12 points, Quenton Rogers’ 11 points and Dayten Eisenmann’s 10 points. Wolters, Lynch and Eisenmann each hit two three-pointers in the game.
State Farm Holiday Classic
Small Schools
At Bloomington
➜ El Paso-Gridley 60, St. Joseph-Ogden 36. El-Paso Gridley did what’s necessary to stop St. Joseph-Ogden. Slow Ty Pence down. The Spartans’ prolific junior guard scored 11 points Wednesday night in the tournament semifinals, and that wasn’t enough as the Titans turned a seven-point halftime lead into a dominant 24-point victory. SJ-O (11-1) will vie for third place in the tournament, taking on Rockford Lutheran at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Tri-County Holiday Classic
➜ Westville 38, Tri-County 33. Westville had a commanding 19-point lead at halftime and almost needed every last point to fend off a furious comeback from host Tri-County in the third-place game. Kamden Maddox knocked down two three-pointers and led the Tigers (9-6) with 12 points. Gaige Cox also had 12 points for the Titans (7-7).
➜ Argenta-Oreana 63, Chrisman 35. Argenta-Oreana had Wednesday’s fifth-place game well in hand by the end of the first quarter thanks to a 24-point outburst. The Bombers held on to that early double-digit lead and cruised to a 28-point victory against Chrisman. Landon Lawson dropped 28 points, including nine in the first quarter, to lead A-O (2-6), and Jamario Barbee added 11 points. Marion Cronkite paced the Cardinals (2-10) with 13 points, while Triston Lehmkuhl had 12.
➜ Martinsville 51, DeLand-Weldon 16. Five points in the first quarter was the best DeLand-Weldon could manage against Martinsville, as the Eagles (0-8) fell in the seventh-place game to the Bluestreaks. Kaden Weisman and Pheonix Stukins had five points apiece in the loss for DeLand-Weldon.
Taylorville Holiday Tournament
➜ Taylorville 52, Rantoul 33. The Eagles couldn’t get their offense in gear during the first of two consolation games on the day, trailing 24-9 at halftime and never completely bouncing back. Angel Soto score nine points to lead Rantoul offensively, while DJ Tyus contributed six points and both K’Shon Williams and Bryan Mayberry added five points.
➜ Decatur Eisenhower 70, Rantoul 42. Rantoul’s nightcap in Taylorville didn’t go much better than its first game of the day. The Eagles fell behind by double digits at halftime and couldn’t piece together a second half comeback. Conner Smith and Avontay Anderson scored 12 points apiece in the loss for Rantoul (0-10).
In girls’ basketball
BSN Classic At Bismarck
➜ Benton Central (Ind.) 60, Salt Fork 26. A rough first half put Salt Fork in a significant hole in the championship game. A hole the Storm couldn’t extricate themselves from in losing to Benton Central by 34. Alexa Jamison did most of the scoring for Salt Fork (11-4), finishing with 16 points to go with seven points from Macie Russell.
➜ Unity 36, Armstrong-Potomac 21. Unity pulled away in the fourth quarter against Armstrong-Potomac, turning a four-point game into a 15-point victory to claim third place. Raegen Stringer was named to the all-tournament team and led the Rockets (12-4) with 10 points in the win. Katey Moore added nine points, five blocks and four rebounds. Kyla Bullington scored a game-high 11 points to lead Armstrong-Potomac (12-4).
➜ Lexington 36, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 24. Single-digit scoring in all four quarters set Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin back in its loss in the fifth-place game on its home court. Sophia Rome was the only BHRA player in double figures and led the Blue Devils (4-11) with 10 points.
➜ North Vermillion (Ind.) 43, Cissna Park 30. The third quarter was the difference maker in the seventh-place game. Cissna Park led at halftime, but scoring three points in the third quarter put the Timberwolves in a hole they couldn’t climb out of in what turned into a 13-point loss. Mikayla Knake led Cissna Park (4-7) with 11 points, and Emma Morrical chipped in eight points.
➜ Oakwood 52, Villa Grove 28. Addie Wright bucketed 12 of her 20 points in the second half for the Comets (6-13) as they ran away from the Blue Devils (0-8) down the stretch to capture the ninth-place game. Ashlynn Pinnick’s 10 points and Karsen Rupp’s nine points also stood out for Oakwood. Emma Buesing and Vanessa Wright each had a 10-point performance for Villa Grove.
Charleston Holiday Tournament
➜ Teutopolis 68, Tri-County 44. Tri-County found itself doubled up on the scoreboard by Teutopolis at halftime, and the Titans couldn’t mount a second-half comeback to reverse their fortunes. Bella Dudley put up 17 points to lead Tri-County (13-3), Caroline Smith added 11 points and both made the all-tournament team along with teammate Kaylin Williams.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
➜ North Clay 54, Arcola 44. A 21-point performance from Ariana Warren wasn’t enough for Arcola (7-7) in the Purple Riders’ 10-point loss to North Clay in the fifth-place game.
Mattoon Holiday Tournament
➜ Mattoon 48, Mahomet-Seymour 43. Mahomet-Seymour kept it close throughout against the host Green Wave in the championship game on Wednesday night. But the Bulldogs had difficulty slowing down Mattoon standout Mallory Ramage as the Loyola Chicago signee poured in a game-high 30 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. M-S (15-3) only trailed 34-31 entering the final period after Mattoon jumped out to a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter that was expanded to 26-17 at halftime. Ivie Juarez scored a team-high 14 points for the Bulldogs in their second tournament loss in as many days to Mattoon, while Cayla Koener (12 points) and Savannah Orgeron (seven points) also made timely buckets.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
➜ Clinton 45, Ridgeview 22. Clinton exploded for a 30-11 halftime lead and parlayed that into a an easy victory in the third-place game against Ridgeview. Kaitlyn Rauch did most of her damage at the free throw line for the Maroons (16-3), going 8 of 12 as part of her 17-point game. Mallory Cyrulik’s 16-point, 12-rebound double-double gave Clinton a 1-2 punch the Mustangs couldn’t handle. Brinley Stevens finished with six points and eight rebounds for Ridgeview (9-6).
➜ Monticello 57, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39. Monticello took control of Wednesday’s fifth-place game with a strong second quarter and put Paxton-Buckley-Loda away for good with as nearly a productive fourth. Lizzie Stiverson paced the Sages (11-6) with 16 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Hannah Swanson chipped in 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and Macey Hicks had 10 points, four assists and three rebounds. Bailey Bruns was the only PBL player in double figures and led the Panthers (8-5) with 11 points and six rebounds.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48, Stark County 23. The Falcons (3-13) ended a four-game losing streak and closed tournament play by winning the seventh-place game. Mindy Brown’s 13 points and Addison Kerchenfaut’s 12 points were top scoring performances for GCMS, which received at least two points from eight different players. Kerchenfaut finished one rebound short of a double-double, Sophia Ray hauled in six boards and Mallory Rosendahl contributed five rebounds and six steals for the Falcons.
State Farm Holiday Classic
Large Schools
At Normal
➜ Peoria Richwoods 54, Centennial 36. Centennial hung with its Big 12 rival for two quarters, but Richwoods used a big second half to turn a two-point halftime advantage into an 18-point victory during the 13th-place game. Mia Dejesus scored a team-high 18 points for the Chargers (8-9), with Kennedy Ramshaw adding eight points in the loss.
State Farm Holiday Classic
Small Schools
At Normal
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 49, El Paso-Gridley 29. The fourth-seeded Spartans (10-5) outscored their 15th-seeded opponent 22-6 in the third quarter en route to victory in the tournament’s 13th-place game. Ella Armstrong went 4 of 4 from the free-throw line on her way to 16 points for SJ-O, which added nine points from Alyssa Hamilton and eight points apiece from Payton Jacob and Peyton Jones.
St. Thomas More Holiday Tournament
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 49, Fisher 10. Jazzi Hicks kept up her superb season with another strong outing as the Broncos completed the four-team tournament with a 3-0 record to take home first place. Hicks dropped in 20 points for CG/B (10-7) and Haley Garrett added 10 points. Kailey May had four points for Fisher (4-11).
➜ St. Thomas More 43, Grace Christian 13. St. Thomas More darted out to a 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back during its second consecutive win. Maddy Swisher scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Sabers (6-7), with Ava Dickerson contributing 13 points and Ruari Quarnstrom delivering eight points.
In boys’ swim and dive
➜ At Aurora. Champaign Central finished fifth at the Aqua Pentathlon at Waubonsie Valley behind an individual silver medal from Nolan Miller. Miller scored 4,575 points for his runner-up finish, which stands as the 11th highest score in the history of the meet. Aidan Miller also earned a medal for the Maroons with a 23rd-place finish.
In wrestling
➜ At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac went 2-2 in the first day of the New Year’s Challenge at Palmer Arena with a 54-27 win against North Boone (Ind.) and 60-21 victory against Pittsfield. Three different Blue Devils won twice Wednesday. Nathaniel Gnaden had a 13-3 major decision at 220 pounds in BHRAAP’s 71-10 loss to Brownsburg (Ind.) and also won by pinfall in 56 seconds against North Boone. Gavin Golden won by pinfall at 195 pounds in 1:57 against North Boone and took an 11-0 major decision in the Blue Devils’ 50-25 loss to Ridgeview. Evan Parish won by pinfall in 3:58 at 132 pounds against North Boone and by a 9-5 decision against Ridgeview.