In boys' basketball
Milford 54, Donovan 30. Trey Totheroh's 13 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and six steals served as the balanced effort the host Bearcats (2-1) needed for their second consecutive win. Will Teig's 14-point, 12-rebound double-double also loomed large for Milford in the nonconference victory.
In girls' basketball
Clinton 56, Cerro Gordo/Bement 19. The host Maroons (1-0) began their campaign by shutting out the Broncos (0-1) in the first quarter and producing 12 of their own points. Mallory Cyrulik's 21 points and Kaitlyn Rauch's 15 points keyed Clinton in nonconference play. CG/B was paced by Jazzi Hicks' six points and Haley Garrett's five points.
Villa Grove/Heritage 51, Okaw Valley 33. Kyleigh Block poured in 29 points as the host Blue Devils (1-2) ended a brief skid during a Lincoln Prairie Conference outing. VG/H pulled out to a 22-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back, also aided by Vanessa Wright's 14 points.