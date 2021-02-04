Listen to this article

In boys' basketball

Milford 54, Donovan 30. Trey Totheroh's 13 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and six steals served as the balanced effort the host Bearcats (2-1) needed for their second consecutive win. Will Teig's 14-point, 12-rebound double-double also loomed large for Milford in the nonconference victory.

In girls' basketball

Clinton 56, Cerro Gordo/Bement 19. The host Maroons (1-0) began their campaign by shutting out the Broncos (0-1) in the first quarter and producing 12 of their own points. Mallory Cyrulik's 21 points and Kaitlyn Rauch's 15 points keyed Clinton in nonconference play. CG/B was paced by Jazzi Hicks' six points and Haley Garrett's five points.

Villa Grove/Heritage 51, Okaw Valley 33. Kyleigh Block poured in 29 points as the host Blue Devils (1-2) ended a brief skid during a Lincoln Prairie Conference outing. VG/H pulled out to a 22-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back, also aided by Vanessa Wright's 14 points.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

