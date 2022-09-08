These are the prep highlights for Wednesday, Sept. 7. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In volleyball
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Uni High 0. Gracie Shaffer booked a 16-assist, 10-dig double-double for the host Knights (7-2) in their 25-13, 25-15 nonconference win over the Illineks (3-7). Shaffer established a new Blue Ridge career assists record with her 1,527th. Phoebe Reynolds’ eight kills and Cassie Zimmerman’s three aces also helped the winning cause.
➜ Centennial 2, Danville 0. Riley Ries crafted seven kills and made four digs for the visiting Chargers (2-5) as they dispatched the Vikings (1-4) 25-5, 25-13 in Big 12 Conference action. Other Centennial standouts were Emily Pitcher (13 assists, four aces) and Lilly Doughty (four aces).
➜ Cissna Park 2, Chrisman 0. The Timberwolves (7-0) still haven’t lost a set this year, picking up a 25-13, 25-13 Vermilion Valley Conference victory over the host Cardinals. Addison Lucht’s eight kills, Regan King’s seven kills and Mikayla Knake’s 22 assists led the Cissna Park attack. Knake also generated five digs and three aces.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Oakwood 0. Taylor Hug boasted 15 assists and 10 digs for the visiting Spartans (8-4) in their 25-23, 25-17 nonconference triumph versus the Comets (1-5). Addie Roesch and Shayne Immke benefited most from Hug's setting, compiling seven and five kills, respectively. Immke added eight digs and two blocks on defense.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 8, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. Reef Pacot turned in a hat trick on offense for the host Comets (6-1-1), who posted their fourth win in a row by dashing past the Buffaloes (2-3-1) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Grant Powell assisted on three goals and scored one of his own for O/SF, which saw Macen Phillips contribute two assists. Joshua Ruch put up one keeper save for the Comets’ clean sheet.
➜ Watseka 5, St. Anne 2. Narciso Solorzano scored four goals for the visiting Warriors (3-4), helping break a 2-all tie at halftime and pushing his team to a non-league win. Caiden Brassard potted the other Watseka goal to go with two assists from David Bell and one assist from Owen Avelar.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Wilson Kirby’s 3-over 39 in nine-hole action at Turtle Run Golf Club keyed St. Thomas More to a 175-192 dual victory over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. The Sabers’ next-best scorers were Jack McMahon (42), Cole Kemper (46) and Jimmy Henderson (48). The Blue Devils’ top results came from Leighton Meeker (45), Cruz Dubois (46) and Ayden Golden (49).
➜ At Danville. Oakwood’s Nate Stewart shared medalist distinction with Danville’s Collin Lomax with matching 47s in a nine-hole triangular at Harrison Park Golf Course, but it was Stewart and the Comets who defeated Lomax and the Vikings 209-215. Westville placed third at 240. Supporting Stewart’s output were Mason Goodner’s 51 and Kyle McFarland’s 52 for Oakwood. Complementing Lomax’s effort for Danville were Ryan Jaruseski’s 49 and Jordy Martinez’s 52. The Tigers were led by Jackson Priest’s 51 and Garyson McBride’s 58.
➜ At Le Roy. Tuscola’s Brayden Gough ran away with medalist status in a nine-hole triangular at Le Roy Country Club, his 41 propelling the Warriors to a 192-209-251 win over the host Panthers and Blue Ridge. Matching 50s from Jacob Waugh and Ryker Gough also aided Tuscola. Le Roy’s top scorers were Sam Edmundson (46) and Maddux Marcum (52), while Blue Ridge was led by identical 59s from Gavin Friel and Gus Friedrich.
➜ At Rantoul. Kamden Kimmel fired a 4-over 40 in a nine-hole triangular at Willow Pond Golf Course, earning medalist status and leading Iroquois West past Fisher and Cissna Park 168-198-209. Fellow Raider Evan Izquierdo wasn’t far behind with a 41, and neither were Kyler Meents (43) and Tyler Read (44). The runner-up Bunnies were paced by Ethan McFarling’s 45 and Jordan Claxton’s 47, and the third-place Timberwolves grabbed a 47 from Dalton McWethy.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Danville. Westville’s Katelyn Callahan carded a 70 across nine holes at Harrison Park Golf Course, leading the four girls who competed between the Tigers and Oakwood. Westville’s Brooklyn McCoy placed second with a 72, and the Comets’ Lily Harden was third with a 76.
➜ At Le Roy. Tuscola’s Makenna Fiscus shared medalist position with a nine-hole 48 at Le Roy Country Club, and the Warriors defeated the host Panthers and Blue Ridge 213-236-248. Marley Good’s 50 and Addy Ring’s 55 also played a big role in Tuscola’s success. Le Roy’s Lauren Bossingham shot the day’s other 48, and teammate Brooklyn Spratt added a 60. The Knights received a 59 from Lillian Enger.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Danville. Five athletes won in singles and doubles for Schlarman during its 9-0 sweep of St. Joseph-Ogden at Danville Tennis Center. Maya Jenny, Vivian Ludwig, Madi Watson, Lilli Perez and Teresa La each fit that bill, with Jenny and Ludwig winning their No. 1 doubles bout 8-0. SJ-O’s Madison Clampitt took her No. 5 singles contest with Anna Lehmann to three sets as the day’s most competitive match.
In girls’ swimming and diving
➜ At Pontiac. Mahomet-Seymour defeated Bloomington Central Catholic and Cornerstone 132-98-29 in a triangular meet, paced by wins in six events. Talynn O'Donnell and Eden Oelze each contributed to four of those victories. O'Donnell prevailed in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 36.66 seconds) and 400 freestyle (4:59.82) and also participated on triumphant foursomes in the 200 medley relay (2:19.97) and 400 freestyle relay (4:38.47). Oelze booked wins in the 50 freestyle (30.79) and 100 backstroke (1:16.82) and also swam on those relays. Lainey Howard and Maddie Logsdon joined O'Donnell and Oelze on those relays, too.