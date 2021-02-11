CHAMPAIGN — The Centennial girls’ basketball team delivered a fourth-quarter comeback to remember against its top rival on Wednesday night, lifting the host Chargers to a 43-41 win against Champaign Central.
Avery Loschen scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to spark Centennial (1-0) to the Big 12 win in its season opener. Laniyah Boyd added 10 points and Lexie Seten chipped in seven points for the Chargers, who trailed 30-25 after three quarters.
Sa’kinah Williams scored a team-high 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Central (0-3), while Addy McLeod and Nevaeh Essien each finished with nine points.
Steinbaugh leads Buffaloes in victory
ARMSTRONG — No one could slow down Cale Steinbaugh on Wednesday night, and the Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys’ basketball team earned a 65-48 win at Armstrong-Potomac in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
Steinbaugh scored a game-high 33 points for the Buffaloes (2-1), who also received 12 points from Jace Bina and 11 points from Justice Arthur.
Kollin Asbury and Luke Gordon each scored 14 points to lead A-P (0-4).
Purple Riders lose in tough fashion
ARCOLA — The Arcola boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, falling 46-44 to Marshall when the Lions hit a buzzer-beater in Wednesday night’s nonconference game.
Alex Kuhns scored a game-high 19 points for the Purple Riders (2-1), with Kevin Garza adding nine points.
Bullington carries Trojans to road victory
FITHIAN — The Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball team stayed unbeaten on the season thanks to a 58-41 win at Oakwood on Wednesday night in a Vermilion Valley Conference game that didn't count toward the league standings.
Kyla Bullington dropped in a game-high 24 points to spark the Trojans (3-0), while Mattie Kennel (16 points) and Gigi Mulvaney (nine points) also contributed.
Addie Wright scored a team-high 17 points for Oakwood (0-2), with Ashlynn Pinnick adding 13 points.
McMillan sparks Raiders in road win
DONOVAN — Balanced scoring led Iroquois West boys’ basketball to a 49-42 nonconference win at Donovan on Wednesday night.
Jack McMillan scored a team-high 15 points for IW (2-1), with Ryan Tilstra (11 points) and Cannon Leonard (10 points) also reaching double figures for the Raiders.