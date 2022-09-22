These are the prep highlights for Wednesday, Sept. 21. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In volleyball
Cumberland 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. The Broncos (6-8-1) suffered a 25-23, 25-23 loss on the road in Lincoln Prairie Conference play despite 15 assists from Haylei Simpson, 10 kills from Ali Walker and nine digs from Skye Tieman.
In boys’ soccer
Arthur Christian 5, Decatur Eisenhower/MacArthur 0. The Conquering Riders (8-10) earned a nonconference win on their home pitch thanks to a hat trick from Cole Gabriels and additional scores from Caleb Whitchurch and Asa Binion.
Centennial 5, Danville 0. The Chargers (4-5-2) earned a road win in Big 12 Conference play that extended a three-match unbeaten streak. Zander Hackman scored on a penalty kick in the first half. Victor Fernandez made it 2-0 before the half and added two second-half tallies to net a hat trick, scoring his final goal after a series of one-touch passes. Centennial’s other goal was from Beni Kavumvula.
In boys’ golf
At Sheldon. Watseka downed Donovan and Tri-Point (which did not record a team score) in a 177-208 victory at Shewami Country Club. Hagen Hoy captured medalist honors with a nine-hole 42, with Austin Marcier (43) and Brayden Ketchum (44) close behind in the winning effort.
In girls’ tennis
At Danville. Danville earned a 9-0 victory against Schlarman, with the Vikings’ doubles teams of Lexi Ellis and Anna Houpt (8-0), Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller (8-1) and Cici Brown and Reese Rundle (8-1) all securing triumphs.
At Gibson City. The Falcons soared to a 5-0 home win on the strength of singles wins from Katie Steidinger (8-3) and Lexi Cliff (8-1), and doubles triumphs from Cliff and Syda Schlickman (8-1), McKenna Crowley and Kadence Crowley (8-3) and Anna Goodin and Cecilia Goodin (8-3).