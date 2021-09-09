In boys’ golf
➜ At Arcola. Braden Kaufman fired an even-par 36 to tie for medalist honors and lead Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to a two-stroke victory against Paris at Kaskaskia Country Club. Clay Seal shot a 42 to finish fourth as an individual and help the Purple Riders stay unbeaten this fall at 10-0.
➜ At Danville. Three golfers in the top six helped Danville knock off Oakwood and Westville in a three-team match at Turtle Run Golf Club. Cabot McLaughlin carded a 49 to lead the Vikings, with Stephen Garrison and Zack Spencer just one stroke behind with matching 50s. Oakwood’s Kyle McFarland was medalist with a 47, Case Kopacz also had a 50 for the Comets and Westville was led by Ty Williamson‘s 48.
➜ At LeRoy. LeRoy’s Walker Lee claimed medalist honors with a 45, four of his teammates broke 50 and the Panthers took down Tuscola in a dual match at LeRoy Country Club. DJ Satchwell, Maddux Marcum and Nate Wells all shot 48 for LeRoy. Tuscola was led by Brayden Gough, who also carded a 48.
➜ At Rantoul. Iroquois West’s Kyle Ments shot a 44 to finish as medalist and propel the Raiders to the team win against Fisher and Cissna Park at Willow Pond Golf Course. Ryan Coulter carded a 45 to lead the Bunnies, and Luke Petry put up a 52 for the Timberwolves’ best score.
➜ At Saybrook. Monticello didn’t quite pull off the 1-5 sweep atop the leaderboard Wednesday at Indian Springs Golf Course, but it was close. The Sages claimed four of the top five spots and beat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley by 15 strokes in the dual match. Will Ross was medalist again for Monticello, shooting a 4-over 40. Tanner Buehnerkemper was third with a 42, Andrew Neef finished fourth with a 44 and Maddux Quick rounded out the top five with a 45. GCMS’ Connor Engel shot a 41 to finish second.
➜ At Savoy. St. Thomas More’s Wilson Kirby shot a 4-over 40 to earn medalist honors, but the Sabers lost by five strokes to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in the dual match at the University of Illinois Blue Course. Leighton Meeker and Nick Garmon both carded 43s to pace the Blue Devils in the win. Jack McMahon also shot a 46 for St. Thomas More and finished fourth individually.
In girls’ golf
➜ At LeRoy. Tuscola’s Makenna Fiscus shot a 52 at LeRoy Country Club, teammate Molly Macaulay added a 55 and the Warriors topped Blue Ridge and LeRoy in a three-team match. Blue Ridge’s Ashlyn Voyles earned medalist honors with a 49, and Lauren Bossingham‘s 58 was tops for LeRoy.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana 4, Taylorville 0. Argenta-Oreana’s Landon Lawson powered home two goals and assisted on two others in the Bombers’ win against Taylorville. It was the fourth straight victory for A-O (5-4-1) and a third straight shutout. Austin Stoner chipped in one goal and two assists, and goalkeeper Jonathan Austin made four saves to preserve a clean sheet.
➜ Danville 12, Peoria Manual 0. Danville’s eight first-half goals would have been enough — more than enough, actually — but the Vikings weren’t quite done scoring in their Big 12 matchup with Peoria Manual. Four more goals after halftime simply finalized the blowout win, which was Danville’s first non-forfeit win of the season. Edwin Sanchez-Gonzalez paced the high-scoring Vikings (2-3-1) with three goals and two assists. Moise York added two goals and two assists, Leighton Arnett also scored two goals and six other Danville players found the back of the net as goalkeeper Tyler Finley also pitched a shutout.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 3, Champaign Central 2. Central struck first in its rescheduled matchup with Notre Dame, taking a 1-0 lead on a nifty free kick goal by Kyle Johnson. The Maroons couldn’t quite keep up with the Irish, though, in the Big 12 showdown. Johnson also assisted on Cooper Carson‘s goal for Central (4-3), while goalkeeper Gabe Seeber finished with six saves in the loss.
➜ St. Anne 10, Watseka 2. Watseka hung with St. Anne in the first half, putting two shots in the back of the net to trail by just three goals at halftime. But the Warriors (1-6) couldn’t fend off a third straight loss as the Cardinals scored five more goals after the break.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Four different Centennial tennis players dropped just a single game apiece, and the Chargers cruised to a 9-0 victory against St. Joseph-Ogden. Sandhya Subbiah, Anna Park, Grace Kahler and Yehyun Nam all posted 8-1 victories at Nos. 1-4 singles, respectively. Those four were also responsible for Centennial’s doubles wins, with Subbiah and Kahler teaming up for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles and Park and Nam winning 8-2 at No. 2 doubles.
In volleyball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Salt Fork 0. Armstrong-Potomac won its second Vermilion Valley Conference match in as many days by taking down Salt Fork 25-23, 25-23. Lily Jameson put up a double-double for the Trojans (8-4) with 19 assists, 12 digs, four kills and one block. Mattie Kennel added eight kills and one ace in the win, while Madelyn Hudson chipped in eight digs and one ace and Kyla Bullington added four kills and two blocks.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Oakwood 0. St. Joseph-Ogden battled Champaign Central in a three-set loss Tuesday. Wednesday’s 25-7, 25-6 sweep of Oakwood was more of a breeze. Kennedi Burnett led the Spartans (7-1) with 10 digs, seven kills and four aces. Becca Steinbach had 18 assists and six digs in the win, while Addie Roesch finished with eight kills and two digs and Hannah Fox had 10 digs.