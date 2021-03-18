CHAMPAIGN — First-year Centennial volleyball coach Jordyn Jones won her first match in charge of her alma mater, with the Chargers beating Peoria 25-12, 25-10 at home on Wednesday night.
Leah Luchinski led the way for Centennial (1-0) with six kills and four aces, while Abby Good contributed five kills and two aces. Kate Yahnke added two aces.
Blue Ridge opens with victory
FARMER CITY — The Blue Ridge volleyball team posted a 25-5, 25-5 home win against Uni High on Wednesday night.
Gracie Shaffer (14 assists, three digs), Nadia Beadle (six kills) and Payton Burns (four aces) led the Knights (1-0) against the Illineks (0-2).
Chrisman stays unbeaten
CHRISMAN — The Chrisman volleyball team beat Westville 25-18, 22-25, 25-5 on Wednesday night. Maecy Johnson led the Cardinals (2-0) with 14 kills, while Reese Anderson added 10 kills and Hannah Lunger had 26 assists versus the Tigers (0-2).
Warriors fall in road match
STEWARDSON — The Tuscola volleyball team lost 25-11, 25-21 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg on Wednesday night.
Kate Dean’s three kills and three blocks led the Warriors (1-1), who also got eight digs from Kendyl Ring.
Raiders drop three-set match
St. Anne — The Iroquois West volleyball team lost its season opener 22-25, 25-21, 20-25 to St. Anne on Wednesday night.
Mallori Fairley’s five kills led IW (0-1), with Chloe Baker and Maddie Manning chipping in with four kills apiece in the season-opening road loss.
Milford sweeps A-P at home
MILFORD — The Milford volleyball team beat visiting Armstrong-Potomac 25-15, 25-20 on Wednesday night. Caley Mowrey (13 kills) and Hunter Mowrey (18 assists) led the Bearcats (2-0) offensively. Lily Jameson posted a double-double of 14 assists and 10 digs for the Trojans (1-1).
Strong second half lifts Comets
FITHIAN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys’ soccer team delivered a 6-2 home win against St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday.
Brady Tevebaugh and Sam Howie netted two goals apiece for the Comets (2-1).
Logan Ingram scored both of the goals for the visiting Spartans (0-2).
Watseka comes up short
WATSEKA — Andrew Heuring compiled 25 saves in goal for Watseka boys' soccer on Wednesday, but the Warriors (0-3) still dropped a 9-0 decision to Beecher.