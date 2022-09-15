In volleyball
Milford 2, Beecher 0.
- Milford (7-2) tallied a nonconference home win after prevailing 25-12, 25-22.
Tri-Valley 2, Fisher 0. Home-court advantage wasn’t enough for the Bunnies (5-7) as the Vikings claimed a 25-19, 25-9 win in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Fisher was paced by seven kills and two digs from Kallie Evans and five service points from Savannah Weise
- .
In boys’ soccer
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, Rantoul 0. Fisher/GCMS (9-3-1) cruised to a home win against Rantoul (2-6) thanks to eight first-half goals. Isaiah Johnson and Chase Minion scored twice while Seth Kollross, Nick Giroux, Chase Barnes and Jose Rebollo
- accounted for the other goals for the Bunnies.
Uni High 1, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1. Grant Powell scored on an assist from Ty Smoot in the first half to help Oakwood/Salt Fork (11-2-2) to a home draw against Uni High (4-5-2), who answered with a strike from Noah La Nave four minutes later. Comets goalkeeper Joshua Ruch
- saved 11 shots the Illineks fired his way in the 1-all draw.
In boys’ golf
At Savoy. Medalist Will Ross shot an even-par 36 to power Monticello past Centennial in a nine-hole match at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy. Kross Reynolds was close behind with a 37 and Maddux Quick chipped in a 39 for the Sages, while the Chargers’ lowest score was a 50 from Jake Miller
- .
At Savoy. Mahomet-Seymour narrowly defeated Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Urbana at the University of Illinois Golf Course, winning 188-189-203 behind a nine-hole 41 from Zach Blumenshine. Cole Thrasher added a 47 and Aden Bergman and Riley Dowers both fired scores of 50 to cement the victory. Leighton Meeker and Jordan Johnson each finished at 47 for the Blue Devils, while Parker McClain
- ’s 42 paced the Tigers.
At Saybrook. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley notched a 14-stroke win over Iroquois West, winning 183-197 at Indian Springs Golf Club. Ryan Carley led the Falcons at 41, while Carter Eichelberger and Alex Overman sealed the victory with scores of 47. The medalist spot was captured by Iroquois West’s Tyler Read
- , who shot a nine-hole 40.
In girls’ tennis
At Champaign. Champaign Central won all nine matches en route to a convincing win over St. Thomas More. The Maroons’ six singles players won in straight sets, while their doubles teams of Candace Wilund and Mariclare O’Gorman, Sara Su and Amanda Hummel and Kara Charney and Eunice Kim
- each claimed triumphs, as well.
In girls’ swimming and diving
At Champaign. Centennial defended its home pool against Mahomet-Seymour and St. Thomas More, winning the three-team meet 110-52-21. The Chargers won eight events, including victories in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races from Marin McAndrew and a 1-minute, 21.66-second effort from Josie Elliot in the 100 backstroke. Mahomet-Seymour set four team records, including Lainey Howard’s 5:57.19 win in the 500 freestyle and the combined effort of Talynn O’Donnell, Lainey Howard, Shelby Raver and Eden Oelze
- , all four of whom swam the 400 freestyle relay in 4:06.01.
Joey Wright