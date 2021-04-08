MAROA — The Champaign Central volleyball team dropped the opening set before rallying for a 24-26, 25-19, 26-24 road nonconference victory on Wednesday night against Maroa-Forsyth.
Mira Chopra had 13 kills, six digs and four blocks for the Maroons in the comeback victory. Olivia Gustafsson (19 assists) and Riley Anton (10 assists) combined to set up Central’s offense, while Katy Shockey (22 digs), Brianna Beckler (12 digs) and Abby Barger (12 digs) all led a stellar defensive attack for the Maroons (11-0).
Spartans sweep Eagles
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball team earned a sweep on Wednesday night, beating Illini Prairie Conference foe Rantoul, 25-11, 25-21.
Payton Vallee put down nine kills to lead the host Spartans (11-2), who also received seven digs, six kills and two aces from Kennedi Burnett. Rebecca Steinbach supplied 21 assists to set a well-balanced attack.
Hannah Fox (nine digs), Emily Fisher (six digs) and Ashley Eldridge (three blocks) also chipped in for SJ-O in the win against the Eagles (0-6).
Dean keys Warriors
TUSCOLA — Kate Dean’s 10 kills keyed the Tuscola volleyball team in a 25-11, 25-23 home Central Illinois Conference victory against Clinton (1-7) on Wednesday night.
Jessie Martin (eight assists) and Kerri Pierce (seven assists) helped orchestrate the Warriors’ offense, while Reagan Wyrich netted six digs to lead the defense for Tuscola (5-6).
STM suffers first loss
CHAMPAIGN — Caroline Kerr supplied 13 assists and seven kills, but those efforts weren’t enough for the St. Thomas More volleyball team in a 25-19, 25-15 nonconference loss to Charleston on Wednesday night. It was the first loss of the season for the Sabers (8-1).
Watseka wins in 3 sets
CLIFTON — The Watseka volleyball team outlasted Clifton Central in a Sangamon Valley matchup on Wednesday night that went the full three sets.
The visiting Warriors (7-3) eventually won 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, thanks to 12 kills and three blocks from Raegann Kochel and nine kills and two aces from Kinzie Parsons. Sydney McTaggart produced 27 digs, while Elena Newell was responsible for 23 assists.
Eskew lifts Titans
KANSAS — Melia Eskew did a little bit of everything for the Tri-County volleyball team on Wednesday night, supplying 16 assists, six digs and three kills in a 25-17, 25-16 home victory for the Titans (8-2) over Lincoln Prairie Conference opponent Arcola (1-8).
Brooke Baker (two kills, three digs), Kaylenn Hunt (eight kills, two digs), Kaylin Williams (five digs) and Bella Dudley (four kills) also contributed to Tri-County’s winning efforts.
Mondala, Sabers roll
RANTOUL — The St. Thomas More boys’ soccer team scored two goals before halftime and added four more goals in the second half of the Sabers’ 6-1 IPC victory against Rantoul on Wednesday night.
Martin Mondala tallied two goals and an assist for STM, while Cabott Craft, Blake Staab, Homer Radden and Cooper Hannagan also got in on the scoring for the visiting Sabers (8-1-2) with a goal apiece. Dane Taylor also pocketed two assists in STM’s fourth consecutive victory and second win in as many days against the Eagles (0-5).
Knights fall at home
FARMER CITY — Warrensburg-Latham took a 3-2 lead at halftime and added two insurance goals in the second half in the Blue Ridge soccer team’s 5-3 home nonconference loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday night.
Austin Hobbs, Anthony Thompson and Victor Reynolds each scored goals for the Knights (2-3-4), who also saw Abby Bolen make nine saves in the loss.