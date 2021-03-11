In boys' basketball
Big 12 tournament
➜ Centennial 65, Normal West 61. A strong third quarter that saw the Chargers (6-5) outscore the Wildcats 28-16 sent Centennial to a first-round victory. Trae Warren and Amareon Parker each had 16 points to lead the Chargers, who also garnered 15 points from Jack Young. Centennial will face Peoria Notre Dame on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
➜ Urbana 64, Danville 63. Malcolm Morris and Jermale Young poured in 17 points apiece and the Tigers (1-9) held on for a first-round victory against the Vikings (7-5). Gideon Kapongo complemented Morris and Young with 13 points of his own. Urbana will meet Normal Community in a Thursday quarterfinal.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 84, Cerro Gordo/Bement 54. Jamison Rocke was one of three Knights to score 18 or more points in a dominant Lincoln Prairie Conference road win. Rocke went off for 29 points by making 12 of his 16 field-goal attempts, with Wyatt Romine (20 points) and Austin Plank (18 points) also chipping in for ALAH (11-2) in beating the Broncos (10-7).
➜ Cissna Park 50, Donovan 42. Ian Rogers (13 points) and Gavin Savoree (12 points) led the way in accounting for exactly half of the Timberwolves’ points in a nonconference home win for C-P (3-11).
➜ Mt. Pulaski 80, Argenta-Oreana 45. The Bombers trailed 42-23 at halftime en route to a nonconference home loss. Landon Lawson’s 12 points led A-O (1-13), while Brylan McHood followed up with nine points.
In girls’ basketball
Big 12 tournament
➜ Champaign Central 53, Centennial 26. Carleigh Parks netted 13 points and four steals, Addy McLeod added 12 points and three steals and Sa’kinah Williams had nine points and nine rebounds in a first-round win by the Maroons (2-13) against the rival Chargers (2-5). Central will face Peoria in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Nontournament
➜ Arcola 56, Martinsville 33. The Purple Riders (6-6) closed out their season on a winning note, with Kelsey Moore producing 20 points to lead a balanced effort that included 18 points from Ariana Warren and another 14 points from Lindsey Helmuth.
➜ St. Thomas More 33, Monticello 29. Ava Dickerson and Gianna Kreps both hit a pair of free throws late to wrap up an Illini Prairie Conference home win for the Sabers (4-5). Renni Fultz netted 16 points for the Sages (4-8) to lead all scorers. Emma Devocelle (13 points) and Tatum DeVriese (10 points) delivered for STM.
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 62, Warrensburg-Latham 26. Kyleigh Block proved unstoppable with 46 points on nine made three-pointers in a home nonconference victory for the Blue Devils (7-5).
In boys’ swim & dive
➜ At Pontiac. Aron Varga and Max Katz were among the event winners for Mahomet-Seymour in a 95-78 loss in a dual meet at Pontiac. Varga won the 200-yard individual medley with a clocking of 2 minutes, 9.96 seconds, while Katz collected top honors in diving (194.64 points).
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth 1, Blue Ridge 1. Carson Boyer scored the lone goal for the Bombers (0-0-1) in their season opener, a road draw against the Knights (0-0-1). Jonathan Austin also made eight saves.
➜ Centennial 5, Danville 3. Centennial (1-1) scored four second-half goals to erase a 3-1 halftime deficit in a Big 12 road victory. Adam Adham led the Chargers with two goals, with Andy Tran, Henry Thomas and Keith Gardner adding a goal apiece. The Vikings (0-1) received two goals from Moise York and a pair of assists from Leighton Arnett in the loss.
➜ Monticello 6, Rantoul 0. The Sages (1-0) found the back of the net six times against the Eagles (0-1) in the second half of an Illini Prairie Conference road victory. Jake Edmondson produced two goals, with Drew Schlabach, Levi Stephens, Wyatt Kinder and Malachi Manuel also scoring for Monticello.
➜ Olympia 3, St. Joseph-Ogden 1. Logan Ingram produced a goal in the first half for SJ-O (0-1), which saw its opponent score twice in the opening half and once in the second half of a season-opening IPC home loss. Hunter Ketchum stopped seven shots for SJ-O.