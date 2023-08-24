In volleyball
Timberwolf Tip-Off
Cissna Park 2, Grant Park 0. Cissna Park came within a single point of a flawless set in its 25-1, 25-16 sweep of Grant Park on Wednesday night. Brooklyn Stadeli was an offensive force for the Timberwolves with 10 kills and three aces. Ava Morrical kept Stadeli going with 20 assists, and Josie Neukomm came with the defense for Cissna Park with nine digs and two blocks.
Cissna Park 2, Kankakee 1. The Timberwolves' nightcap took a bit more work. Dropping the first set to Kankakee meant piecing together a 20-25, 25-17, 15-12 comeback victory. Stadeli was just as impressive against the Keys with 10 assists and three aces again, and Addison Lucht posted six kills for a second straight match. Morrical put up 26 assists, and Neukomm was the defensive leader again for Cissna Park (2-0) with nine digs.
Non-tournament
Heritage 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Heritage bounced back from Monday's three-set, season-opening loss to Paris by handing Armstrong-Potomac the same thing Wednesday night. The Hawks had to contend with a mid-match rally from the Trojans but pulled off the 25-22, 21-25, 25-20 victory. Mary Roland paced Heritage (1-1) with 20 assists, seven digs and four kills. Lilli Montgomery led the way defensively with 14 digs, and Loran Tate and Destanee Morgan combined in the attack with seven and five kills, respectively. Elie Lomax had nine digs and Makenna Ackerson seven digs for A-P (0-1), while Tinley Parkerson and Carly Grant finished with seven assists apiece. Brynn Spencer had a team-high five kills, and Gracie Gordon added four kills and three blocks.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, St. Anne 0. St. Joseph-Ogden had little trouble in its home opener and kept St. Anne's stay in Champaign County a short one with Wednesday's 25-7, 25-15 sweep. Halle Brazelton led the Spartans (2-0) with 13 assists and five digs, with Addie Roesch and Peyton Williams the finishers in the SJ-O attack. Williams put down seven kills to go with five aces and three digs, and Roesch had six kills and four digs.