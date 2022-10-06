These are the prep highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 5. To subscribe for the 2022-23 sports season, click here.
In volleyball
Danville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. The Vikings (6-21) rallied after the Buffaloes won the opening set, 25-23, to take the nonconference home match. Danville prevailed 25-22, 26-24 in the final two sets to complete the comeback victory. The statistical leaders for G-RF (7-15) included Jasmine Ray (six kills), while J’Lynn Waltz, Addy Spesard and Makaelyn Lagacy had three aces apiece and Kendall Roberts and Sierra Cunningham each tallied two blocks.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Taylorville 0. The Bulldogs (19-3) collected their sixth consecutive win and remained unbeaten in Apollo Conference play at 10-0 after finishing off a 25-20, 25-20 road victory against the Tornadoes. Avery Allen powered M-S and wound up one kill shy of a double-double after putting up nine kills and 12 digs. Addi Eisenmann chipped in with nine digs, while Caylee Folken piled up 14 assists.
St. Thomas More 2, Urbana 0. The Sabers cruised to a 25-9, 25-7 home victory. Shannon Monahan had seven kills and Erin Henkel added five kills. Julia Johnson keyed the STM attack with 14 assists and chipped in three aces, as well. Mallory Monahan led a strong service game for the Sabers (16-5) with five aces versus the Tigers (0-15). Sammi Christman (three kills, two digs, one block), Natalie Pedro-Montiel (five digs) and Valentina Gonzalez (three digs, one kill) were among the statistical leaders for Urbana.
In boys’ soccer
Arthur Christian 3, Decatur MacArthur 0. Josh Skowronski (two goals) and Caleb Whitchurch (one goal) sparked the visiting Conquering Riders (14-10) to a ninth win in a row. Cole Gabriels and Joe Theriault each had an assist in the win.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9, Blue Ridge 0. The Bunnies put together another impressive performance on their home pitch, thanks to a hat trick from Chase Minion and six other Fisher/GCMS players also finding the back of the net versus the Knights (1-11). Isaiah Johnson, Zach Barnes, David Hull, Caleb Zwilling, Zack Zabinden and Lane Beyers accounted for the Bunnies’ other goals. Barnes also tallied three assists in a sixth consecutive win for Fisher/GCMS (17-4-1), which also saw Seth Kollross establish a program record for career assists with 40 overall after setting up Minion’s first goal five minutes into the match. Easton Stroh came up with one keeper save, as well, for the Bunnies.