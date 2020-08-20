In boys’ golf
At Moweaqua. Jayden Gaines (42) was the top golfer in a nine-hole dual between Tuscola and Meridian at Moweaqua Golf Course, but the Warriors’ overall performance wasn’t enough to prevent a 184-190 victory by the Central Illinois Conference rival Hawks. Meridian took at least a share of each of the leaderboard’s next four spots below Gaines, with Tuscola’s No. 2 score coming from Landon Banta (48) as part of a tie for fifth.
At Saybrook. Connor Engel picked up his second medalist award in three days for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, which held off LeRoy and Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 179-190-263 at Indian Springs Golf Course. Engel carded a nine-hole 41 to finish 3 strokes ahead of the Panthers’ Ty Egan. Supporting Engel for the Falcons were Ethan Garard and Braden Roesch with matching 45s, followed by Jack Schultz’s 48. Runner-up LeRoy took in Egan’s 44 as well as Parker Hogue’s 45, Walker Bossingham’s 48 and Nate Perry’s 53 among its scoring four.
At Sheldon. Iroquois West’s Ryan Tilstra and Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder shared medalist honors with a 40 over nine holes at Shewami Golf Course, but it was Tilstra’s Raiders who picked up the team victory over Schroeder’s Warriors, Milford and Cissna Park by a 176-180-195-219 margin. IW had the most below-50 rounds among all four lineups, as Jack McMillan (42), Kade Kimmel (45) and Jack Pree (49) joined Tilstra in that realm. Backing Schroeder for Watseka were Zachary Hickman (43) and Adam Norder (44). The Bearcats put three players below 50 as well: CJ Van Hoveln (44), Salym Estes (49) and Luke McCabe (49). The Timberwolves were paced by Devin Hull’s 53.
In girls’ golf
At Moweaqua. Tuscola outnumbered Central Illinois Conference foe Meridian 5-1 in golfers rostered during a nine-hole dual at Moweaqua Golf Course, and the Warriors captured the top four spots of the event as well. Makenna Fiscus was medalist with a 48, while Marley Good and Isabelle Wilcox each carded a 54 for the Warriors.
At Sheldon. Natalie Schroeder can claim two medalist honors across her first two tournaments of 2020, with the Watseka competitor firing a 43 over nine holes at Shewami Golf Course to guide the Warriors past Iroquois West, Milford and Cissna Park by a 199-215-238-255 score. The trio of Allie Hoy (50), Carolyn Dickte (53) and Haley Essington (53) also was critical to Watseka pulling ahead. The second-place Raiders’ top three scorers — McKinley Tilstra (48), Adelynn Scharp (50) and Taylor Talbert (53) — were on the same track. Leading the Bearcats and Timberwolves, respectively, were Kristin Butler (56) and Emily Hylbert (59).