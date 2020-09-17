St. Thomas More's Maddy Swisher in a prep girls tennis match at Lindsay Courts in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Robin Scholz
In boys’ golf
At Danville. Mahomet-Seymour’s Jameson Drinkwalter bested Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Isaac Tabels in a scorecard playoff to help the Bulldogs past the Blue Devils in a nine-hole match at Harrison Park Golf Course that also included Urbana. Drinkwalter’s 47 overcame Tabels’ 53 to give M-S the team win. BHRA’s Rance Bryant earned medalist status with a 37 and was backed by Leighton Meeker‘s 44 and Izaiah Lusk‘s 45. The Bulldogs were paced by Zach Courson‘s 41, Ryan Long‘s 42 and Jacob Louis‘ 45. The Tigers were led by Parker McClain‘s 43.
At Mattoon. Wade Schacht‘s 3-over 39 wasn’t enough to help Champaign Central past Mattoon at Meadow View Golf Course, with the Maroons suffering a 153-174 loss. Schacht finished 3 shots off the lead. Charlie Cekander‘s 42 and Kendall Crawford’s 46 provided Schacht’s closest in-team competition.
At Savoy. Matthew Erickson and Tanner Buehnerkemper tied for medalist honors with a 40 at the U of I Orange Course en route to Monticello’s 169-177 win over Centennial during a nine-hole match. Cam McMullen‘s 41 and Walker Smith’s 42 paced the Chargers, but they were closely followed by the Sages’ Will Ross shooting 43.
In girls’ golf
At Champaign. Brooke Erhard notched what St. Thomas More coach Alan Dodds called “a flawless round” in shooting a 2-under 34 over nine holes at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club as the Sabers defeated Champaign Central 182-198. STM’s Mia Kirby ranked second with a 42, while the Maroons’ Cassie To, a former Saber, carded a 43. Central’s Mira Chopra and STM’s Tessa Tomaso each shot 49.
In girls’ tennis
At Champaign. Maddy Swisher and Ashley Mills each pulled through in singles and doubles to help St. Thomas More past Champaign Central 5-4 at Lindsay Courts. Swisher and Mills came together for a No. 1 doubles triumph after winning at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Audrey Horn also persevered at No. 3 singles. Mariclare O’Gorman took down the No. 4 singles match for the Maroons and paired with Claudia Larrison to win at No. 2 doubles.
At Mattoon. Nicole Vozovoy won at both singles and doubles for Centennial, but the Chargers couldn’t stop the host Green Wave in a 5-4 loss. Vozovoy succeeded at No. 5 singles (6-1, 6-0) and paired with Leah Luchinski in a 6-2, 6-4 No. 2 doubles victory. Sarah Park added a comeback triumph at No. 3 singles (4-6, 6-4, 10-7) to Centennial’s output.
In girls’ swimming and diving
At Urbana. Samantha Cook‘s three individual event wins guided Champaign Central to a 92-51 Big 12 Conference success over Urbana. Cook’s successes in the 50-yard freestyle (26.88 seconds), 100 butterfly (1 minute, 4.12 seconds) and 500 free (5:41.06) grouped well with Maroons wins from Olivia Terry (200 free, 2:11.00; 100 backstroke, 1:07.57) and Caroline Hartmann (200 individual medley, 2:31.15; 100 free, 1:01.02). The Tigers’ Gwen Schiff won the diving competition with a score of 180.90.
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.