These are the prep highlights for Wednesday, Aug. 31. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In volleyball
➜ Fisher 2, Heritage 0. The Bunnies (3-3) hopped past Heritage (2-3) in a 25-14, 24-23 victory. Savannah Weise led the way with four kills and Jenna Clemmons and Kallie Evans combined to add six more. Evans added five digs, while Maylie Evans tallied 10 service points and nine assists.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Ridgeview/Lexington 0. The Falcons (2-5) soared to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory as they defeated the Mustangs (2-4) 25-10, 25-19. Aubrey Williams led GCMS with five kills and Savannah Shumate was close behind with four kills. Madison McCreary and Korah Palumbo teamed up for seven digs to key a sound defensive effort.
➜ Westville 2, Danville 0. Westville (7-1) cruised past Danville (1-3) in a 25-15, 25-13 home triumph. The majority of the Tigers’ offense was triggered by Lainey Wichtowski, who racked up 18 assists and three kills. Ella Miller and Lily Meeker combined for 13 kills and Lydia Gondzur chipped in two aces.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Leighton Meeker and Cooper Carpenter shared medalist honors after each shot 45 to key Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin past Oakwood at Harrison Park Golf Course. Ayden Golden chipped in a 51 to help clinch the 187-221 win, while the Comets were paced by a 48 from Nate Stewart and a 50 from Mason Goodner.
➜ At Danville. St. Joseph-Ogden picked up a 33-stroke win over Danville at Turtle Run Golf Club, owing to a nine-hole 38 from medalist Jacob Kern. Ashton Cafarelli (43) and McGwire Atwood also picked up strong rounds for the Spartans, while the host Vikings were led by a 46 from Colin Lomex.
➜ At Fillmore. Carter Eichelberger shot a nine-hole 41 to lead Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley past Le Roy at Indian Springs Gold Course. The Falcons’ 176-206 win was supplemented by a 43 from Zach Price and dual rounds of 46 from Ryan Carley and Getty Greer.
➜ At Monticello. Medalist Andrew Neef carded a nine-hole 37 to key Monticello past Tuscola in a 162-196 win at Monticello Golf Club. All six golfers in the Sages’ lineup finished under 44, with Will Ross (40) and Sam Davison (42) also faring well. Brayden Gough’s scorecard read 42 at the end of the round to lead all Tuscola golfers.
➜ At Sheldon. Watseka earned a four-stroke win over Milford in a four-team tournament at Shewami Country Club that also included Donovan and Tri-Point. The Warriors finished at 185 and were led by medalist Austin Marcier’s nine-hole 41. Hagen Hoy contributed a 43 and Brayden Ketchum added a 47, while Milford was paced by a 46 from Adin Portwood and 47s from Payton Harwood and Salym Estes.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Monticello. Makenna Fiscus shot a nine-hole 48 to lead Tuscola past Monticello in a 219-250 win at Monticello Golf Club. The Warriors also received sub-60 efforts from Molly Macaulay (55) and Izzy Wilcox (59), while the Sages were led by Amanda Dasher’s 51.
➜ At Sheldon. Watseka was the only team to record a score at Shewami Country Club, placing a 240 on the board after Jasmine Essington (53) and Layla Holohan (59) recorded scores under 60. Milford, Donovan and Tri-Point each fielded individuals, with Kirstyn Lucht recording a 63 for Milford