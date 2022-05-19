In boys’ track and field
Class 1A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional
➜ Mustangs lead way. Ridgeview/Lexington’s quartet of Payton Campbell, Alec Thomas, Carter Coffman and Brayden Campbell won both the 800-meter relay (1 minute, 31.43 seconds) and 1,600 relay (3:29.13) to qualify for next week’s state meet in Charleston. Brayden Campbell also took first in the 200 dash (22.79) to qualify in that event. Blue Ridge advanced two athletes to state, with Matt Schumacher winning shot put (44 feet, 8 1/4 inches) and Cole Pemble placing second in long jump (21-2 1/2).
Class 1A Tuscola Sectional
➜ Knights take title. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s 99 points gave it the team sectional championship over runner-up St. Teresa (72). The Knights recorded seven qualifications for next week’s state meet in Charleston. Max Allen booked three of those, winning the 200-meter dash (22.42 seconds) and 400 dash (50.34) while advancing on time in the 100 dash (11.27). Jace Green won the 1,600 run (4 minutes, 33.35 seconds) and advanced on time in the 800 run (2:01.72), while Logan Beckmier rated second in both the 1,600 run (4:33.82) and 3,200 run (9:53.56). Several other local athletes qualified for state either by placing top-two in an event or hitting the automatic advancement standard. Arcola’s Beau Edwards won high jump at 6 feet, 4 3/4 inches and claimed second in both the 400 dash (51.34) and 800 run (1:57.50), while teammate Mitchel Myers won discus (157-3) and took second in shot put (46-7 1/4). Cerro Gordo/Bement is sending two athletes to state: Dylan Howell in the 3,200 run (10:10.82) and Chance Young in high jump (6-0 3/4). Judah Christian’s Daryl Okeke won the 110 hurdles (15.47), was runner-up in triple jump (41-11 1/4) and advanced in the 300 hurdles (41.67). Host Tuscola qualified foursomes in the 800 relay (1:33.67) and 3,200 relay (8:19.94) via second-place efforts. Individually for the Warriors, Chris Boyd won shot put (57-9) and placed second in discus (142-2), Josiah Hortin (4:37.89) and Jackson Barrett (4:39.29) both moved on in the 1,600 run and Will Foltz (12-1 1/2) advanced in pole vault. Uni High’s Henry Laufenberg won the 3,200 run (9:52.87) and qualified for state in the 1,600 run (4:33.86), and the Illineks’ Ivan Favila was the pole vault champion (13-7 1/4).
In baseball
Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 15, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. The top-seeded Spartans (33-2) required just four innings to dispatch the 10th-seeded Panthers (12-16-1) in a semifinal matchup. Hayden Brazelton tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts on the mound and went 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs at the plate to lead SJ-O, which will meet either fourth-seeded Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin or sixth-seeded Clifton Central in Saturday’s 10 a.m. regional final. Taylor Voorhees and Connor Hale each drove in three runs, as well. PBL received one single apiece from Bryar Cosgrove and Mason Uden.
Class 2A Unity Regional
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Unity 5. The eighth-seeded Falcons (17-8) pulled off a stunner in this semifinal, jumping out to a 6-1 lead through 4 1/2 innings and hanging on versus the second-seeded Rockets (25-5). GCMS overcame six fielding errors and benefited greatly from Hunter Brewer going 2 for 2 at the plate with a home run, a double, four RBI and three runs scored. Kellen Fanson drove in the other two runs and pitched six innings of seven-hit ball before Ty Cribbett recorded the final three outs for the save. The Falcons will face either third-seeded Monticello or fifth-seeded Westville in Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional final. Thomas Cler notched two RBI for Unity, which claimed one RBI apiece from Tyler Hensch and Brock Suding.
Class 1A Cissna Park Regional
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 3, Blue Ridge 2. Lane Morgan did it all for the second-seeded Trojans (9-11) as they eeked past the eighth-seeded Knights (4-16) in a semifinal tilt. Morgan drove in two runs on two hits with his bat and threw 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball, allowing one earned run and striking out 12. Gavin Parkerson picked up the pitching save and Cain Buhr drove in a run for A-P, which will face either fourth-seeded Cissna Park or fifth-seeded Fisher in Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional final. Wesley Jones and Ben Wallace each drove in one run for Blue Ridge, and Wallace struck out seven opponents in six innings pitched.
Class 1A Milford Regional
➜ Milford 15, Watseka 0. Five different players drove in two runs apiece for the top-seeded Bearcats (16-8) as they stormed past the 10th-seeded Warriors (5-14) in a four-inning semifinal. Sawyer Laffoon, Chase Clutteur, Nicholas Warren, Owen Halpin and Nicolas McKinley each hit that mark for Milford, which will battle either third-seeded Grant Park or seventh-seeded St. Anne in Saturday’s 1 p.m. regional final. Warren and McKinley each smacked a home run, while the pitching combination of Payton Harwood and Adin Portwood combined on a three-hit shutout. Ty Berry had one hit and one walk to lead Watseka’s offense.
Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional
➜ LeRoy 13, Lexington 3. Carson Houser put up three hits and four RBI for the second-seeded Panthers (20-9), who blitzed the seventh-seeded Minutemen in a five-inning semifinal event. Blake Roundtree’s 12 strikeouts on the mound plus two RBI apiece from Noah Company and Porter Conn also propelled LeRoy, which will draw third-seeded Roanoke-Benson or ninth-seeded Dwight in Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional final.
Class 1A Salt Fork Regional
➜ St. Teresa 13, Villa Grove 3. The seventh-seeded Blue Devils (8-13) were stymied by the second-seeded Bulldogs in a five-inning semifinal loss. Cooper Clark and Tyler Wilson each drove in one run for Villa Grove.
In softball
Class 2A Monticello Regional
➜ Monticello 4, Warrensburg-Latham 3. Rosa Baker and Hannah Uebinger each logged two RBI for the fifth-seeded Sages (11-13), who recorded a minor upset versus the third-seeded Cardinals in this semifinal. Baker did her damage on three hits and Uebinger on two hits to back pitcher Macey Hicks, who scattered eight hits and struck out four in a complete-game effort. Monticello will face second-seeded Bloomington Central Catholic in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. regional final.
Class 2A Pontiac Regional
➜ Lexington/Ridgeview 11, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. The seventh-seeded Falcons (6-12) couldn’t keep up with the fourth-seeded Minutemen in a semifinal loss.
Class 1A Milford Regional
➜ Heyworth 11, Armstrong-Potomac 1. The fifth-seeded Trojans (9-15) were shut down by the No. 3 seed in a semifinal.
Nontournament
➜ Danville 13, Rantoul 2. Emmalee Trover and Allie Thurston each clubbed a home run for the host Vikings (11-11) as they sped past the Eagles (7-18) in five innings of nonconference play. Thurston, Ka’Leah Bellik, Saige Keller and Maya Gagnon each finished with two hits for Danville to support Trover’s three-hit pitching.
In girls’ soccer
Class 2A Bloomington Regional
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 9, Lincoln 0. Cayla Koerner supplied three goals and four assists for the top-seeded Bulldogs (18-2), who waltzed past the sixth-seeded Railsplitters in semifinal action. Brea Benson scored once and assisted on two markers, Lauren Schnepper contributed two assists and Kallie Stutsman scored her first career goal for M-S, which will take on fourth-seeded Bloomington in Saturday’s 10 a.m. regional final.
➜ Bloomington 3, Centennial 0. The fifth-seeded Chargers (5-13-2) were kept off the scoreboard by the fourth-seeded Purple Raiders in this semifinal defeat.