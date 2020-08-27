In boys’ golf
At Crete. Kade Kimmel and Ryan Tilstra shared medalist honors with matching 43s at Balmoral Woods Country Club as Iroquois West defeated Illinois Lutheran 189-194 in a nine-hole event. Kyler Meents‘ 51 and Jack Pree‘s 52 added to IW’s success.
At El Paso. Connor Engel‘s 43 was Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s best score over nine holes at El Paso Golf Club, but the Falcons couldn’t top El Paso-Gridley or Cornerstone Christian in a 155-163-189 result. Also finishing below 50 for GCMS were Kellen DeSchepper (47) and Jack Schultz (49).
At Marshall. Villa Grove/Heritage’s Zachary Buesing held off Tri-County’s Holden Kile for medalist honors in a nine-hole triangular that also involved Marshall, with Buesing’s 36 bettering Kile’s mark by 4 strokes. The host school won the meet with a team total of 170, better than the Titans’ 195 and the Blue Devils’ 223. Backing Kile for Tri-County was Devion Smith with a 47 and Greg Reese with a 52. VG/H’s Liam Barr and Noah Davison each added a 62 for VG/H.
At Sheldon. Zachary Hickman notched medalist honors with a nine-hole 40 at Shewami Country Club, guiding Watseka to a 175-180-199 victory over Milford and Donovan. All of the Warriors shot 55 or lower on the day, with Jordan Schroeder (42) and Adam Norder (43) joining Hickman in the 40s. The Bearcats’ CJ Van Hoveln narrowly missed first place by firing a 41, and teammates Luke McCabe (42) and Salym Estes (46) weren’t far behind him.
In girls’ golf
At Crete. Adelynn Scharp was the lone golfer below 50 over nine holes at Balmoral Woods Country Club, the Iroquois West athlete’s 48 good for medalist recognition in an unscored matchup with Illinois Lutheran. McKinley Tilstra (53) and Clarissa Garcia (59) were the Raiders’ next-best scorers.
In girls’ tennis
At Danville. Normal Community captured four of six singles matches to leave victorious in a Big 12 Conference dual with Danville, outscoring the Vikings 5-4 in a season opener. Danville’s Josie Hotsinpiller and Kedzie Griffin succeeded at Nos. 3 and 5 singles, respectively, Hotsinpiller winning 6-1, 6-2 and Griffin pulling ahead 6-2, 6-3. Hotsinpiller also notched a doubles triumph with Ava Towne, winning the No. 2 matchup 8-6. Cici Brown and Brooklyn Behrens put up the Vikings’ final point with an 8-3 victory at No. 3 doubles.