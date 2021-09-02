In volleyball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, LeRoy 1. A-P found itself in an early hole after dropping the first set to LeRoy, but the Trojans rallied for the 18-25, 25-23, 25-18 victory to get back on track after losing for the first time this fall on Monday. Madelyn Hudson had 22 digs and two aces for A-P (4-1), while Lily Jameson put up 20 assists and Mattie Kennel finished with seven kills and two aces.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Tri-County 0. Blue Ridge stayed undefeated on the season with its first Lincoln Prairie Conference win of the year in a 25-17, 25-18 sweep of Tri-County. Gracie Shaffer led the Knights (9-0) with 14 assists, 11 digs and four kills, and Payton Burns finished with seven kills and seven digs. Megan Houlihan had 14 assists, two kills and one ace for the Titans (2-2).
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Ridgeview 0. GCMS snapped a three-match losing streak Wednesday with a 25-17, 25-21 Heart of Illinois Conference victory against Ridgeview. Kira Fuoss had 11 assists, five digs and four kills to lead the Falcons (3-3), Savannah Shumate put down a team-high eight kills and Rylie Huls led the way with three aces. Kenzie Wesson led the Mustangs (2-3) at the net with four kills and four blocks.
➜ Heritage 2, Fisher 0. Heritage made quick work of Fisher, especially in the second set, with a 25-20, 25-7 sweep pushing the Hawks back on the right side of .500 early in the season. Mary Roland put together a standout performance for Heritage (3-2) with 18 assists, nine aces and six digs. Kiley Knoll had six kills, six digs and two aces, and Bryn Wyant finished with four kills and three digs. Jaedyn Fitzgerald had eight assists for the Bunnies (2-4), and Kallie Evans led them with four kills.
➜ Westville 2, Danville 0. Westville got its season started with a win, dropping Danville 25-16, 25-10 on the Vikings’ home court. Jasmyn Meeker and Hadley Cox led a balanced attack for the Tigers (1-0), with the former finishing with four kills, six digs and an ace and the latter having four kills, four assists and five digs. Lydia Gondzur added six digs, three aces, three assists and one kill.
In boys’ soccer➜ Champaign Central 6, Mattoon 2. An early 3-0 lead helped Central withstand a Mattoon rally before the Maroons tacked on a trio of insurance goals, including two in the second half, to knock off their former Big 12 rivals. Kyle Johnson was involved in all six goals for Central (3-0), scoring four times and assisting on the other two by Axel Baldwin and Cooper Carson. Goalkeeper Amark Koric finished with three saves for the Maroons.
In boys’ golf➜ At Danville. Leighton Meeker‘s 10-over 45 put him three strokes out of medalist honors at Harrison Park Golf Course, but his score was good enough to lead Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to a dual match victory against Oakwood. The Blue Devils topped the Comets by four strokes, 201 to 205. Oakwood’s Case Kopacz shot a 7-over 42 to finish first individually.
➜ At Monticello. Three golfers in the top four, including a 1-2 finish, helped Monticello top Tuscola in a dual match at Monticello Golf Club by 47 strokes. The Sages’ William Ross claimed medalist honors with a 37, and teammate Tanner Buehnerkemper was two strokes behind in second place with a 39. Tuscola was led by Brayden Gough with a 43, and he tied for third individually with Monticello’s Maddux Quick.
➜ At Sheldon. Watseka’s Hagen Hoy took home medalist honors with a 41 and propelled the Warriors to the team victory at Shewami Country Club against Milford, Donovan and Tri-Point. Milford shot a season-low 197 as a team to finish second behind Watseka’s 172, and Adin Portwood led the Bearcats with a 48.
In girls’ golf➜ At Monticello. Tuscola’s Makenna Fiscus shot a 45 to both finish as medalist and help the Warriors beat Monticello in a dual match at Monticello Golf Club. Marley Good carded a 53 and Molly Macaulay a 54 to join Fiscus in the top five. The Sages were led by Tori Taylor‘s 49.
➜ At Sheldon. No team scores were kept with Watseka the only full squad, but the Warriors did have a pair of golfers share medalist honors in the match at Shewami Country Club. Allie Hoy and Jasmine Essington carded matching 48s to finish first individually. Milford’s Anna Hagan carded a 59, while Kirstyn Lucht shot a career best 63 for the Bearcats, and Tori LaBaume and Kaylee Ruff both shot a 69 for Chrisman.
In girls’ tennis➜ At Champaign. St. Thomas More won two of three doubles matches against Paris, but the Tigers rallied in singles play for a 5-4 victory. Maddy Swisher won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for STM and teamed with Kambyl Stipes for a 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles. The team of Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley won 7-6(2), 6-1 at No. 2 doubles for the Sabers, and Horn’s marathon 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 victory at No. 2 singles rounded out STM’s points scored.
