In volleyball
➜ Arthur Christian School 2, Uni High 0. The Conquering Riders (19-0) made quick work of the host Illineks with a 25-10, 25-5 victory. Ella Greer had five blocks and two kills for Uni High (3-13) in the loss.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Peoria 0. The Lions presented little resistance to the host Maroons, who rolled to a 25-12, 25-12 Big 12 victory, as Central bounced back from Tuesday night’s conference two-set loss to Normal West in the process. Claire Boettcher set a balanced attack for Central, dishing out 21 assists. Brooke Hasenstab and Kinsley Stillman each benefited and put down five kills apiece. Bridget Cassady also tallied four kills and a team-leading eight digs for the Maroons (11-6). Stillman added three solo blocks, while Boettcher joined Maryn Thompson in posting four digs each.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian School 5, Decatur Eisenhower 1. Four second-half goals allowed the Conquering Riders to pull away for a road victory. Josh Skowronski tallied a two-goal, two-assist performance to lead Arthur Christian (5-4), which also procured single goals from Cole Gabriels, Caleb Whitchurch and Sam Pickett. Caden Henry’s five saves proved crucial, as well.
➜ Champaign Central 6, St. Thomas 1. Kyle Johnson piled up four goals for the Maroons (9-4-1), who responded from Tuesday night’s draw against Urbana with a convincing home win in also handing the Sabers (14-1) their first defeat of the season. Cooper Carson was responsible for Central’s other two goals. Jair Villa, Diego Zarco, Matthew Winterbottom, Tim Ngugi, Isaac Fisher and Aaron Poetzel each distributed one assist to key the Maroons, as well. Gabriel Seeber (two saves) and Amar Koric (a save) were also solid in net for Central, with each goalkeeper playing for 40 minutes. Riley Nelson and Daniel Messeh connected for STM’s lone goal with Nelson slotting the ball past the Maroons’ keeper.
➜ Danville 2, Argenta-Oreana/Decatur 1. Moise York provided a goal and an assist to lead the Vikings (4-7-2) to a home nonconference victory. Rylan Anderson also chipped in with a goal for Danville, while teammate Declan Miller added an assist. Austin Stone’s goal on a Landon Lawson assist was all the scoring the Bombers (8-5-1) could muster. Jonathan Austin also made five keeper saves for A-O/Decatur, which saw its seven-game winning streak end.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Grant Powell and Josh Ruch both had standout performances in the Comets’ Vermilion Valley Conference road win versus the Blue Devils (6-7). Powell netted a first-half hat trick as O/SF (10-6) scored all of its goals in the game’s first 40 minutes. Ruch, meanwhile, stopped all 13 shots he faced in net to key an impressive shutout. Reef Pacot assisted on two of Powell’s goals and also found the back of the net for a goal of his own. Joe Lashuay and Powell accounted for the Comets’ other two assists. Garrett Huls had 17 saves as the BHRA goalkeeper faced a flurry of attempts on goal.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9, Iroquois West 0. The Falcons (12-0-1) scored early and often, producing eight of their nine goals during the first half in defeating the visiting Raiders (5-9). Zach Barnes scored twice for Fisher/GCMS, while Isaiah Johnson, Jacob Chittick, David Hull, Chase Minion, Sid Pfoff, Seth Kollross and Logan Heath got in the scoring with a single goal apiece. Aaron Kasper was good when called upon in net, with two saves helping to preserve the Falcons’ ninth clean sheet of the season.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Sheldon. Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder shared medalist honors with Tri-Point’s Dominic Carrera as both golfers posted matching 5-over 40s at Shewami Country Club. Austin Marcier (44), Brayden Ketchum (45) and Zach Hickman (46) also chipped in for the Warriors, whose team score of 175 ranked ahead of both second-place Donovan (218) and third-place Tri-Point (224) in a nine-hole match.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Charleston. Bre Black competed as a individual and posted a 62 for Centennial at Charleston Country Club in a nine-hole match hosted by Charleston.